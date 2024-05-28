Design with Impact: MillerKnoll Collective of Brands Welcomes Design Professionals and Enthusiasts to Showrooms for Fulton Market Design Days

With 70,000+ square feet of showroom and retail space, this year's exposition highlights leading sustainability work, test lab innovation and debut products across lifestyle, office and beyond

ZEELAND, Mich., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN), a global leader in design, will once again showcase its collective of brands during Fulton Market Design Days, taking place from June 10-12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. This multiple-day event includes product launches, exhibits, street activations and dynamic programming designed to engage the global contract, architecture and design communities.

"Alongside our incredible MillerKnoll dealers, we're gearing up to welcome customers to our showrooms and retail space in Fulton Market," said Andi Owen, President and CEO of MillerKnoll. "This year is shaping up to be a truly industry-defining event. We'll be showcasing our latest products and the insights that we use each day to create impactful environments, and overall demonstrating to the design community how innovation, sustainability, and performance are shared across our collective."

As one of the original design tenants in the neighborhood, MillerKnoll has helped to shape Fulton Market into a premier destination and today is proud to support the Fulton Market Design Days efforts, partnering alongside thirty-five design-led companies with showrooms and trade spaces in the Fulton Market area of Chicago.

MillerKnoll's collective of brands come together in 70,000+ combined square feet of showroom and retail space across locations at 811 and 1100 West Fulton Market, as well as curated showrooms for some of the collective at the Merchandise Mart. Throughout these locations, MillerKnoll will host engaging events and exhibits, share insights, and collaborate with the design community and clients to address pressing questions around the future of work and home.

Highlights at 1100 West Fulton Market

This year, Design Days visitors have the unique opportunity to interact and immerse themselves in MillerKnoll's innovative, historied and holistic approach to sustainability. The exhibit, Second Nature, showcases MillerKnoll's collective-wide efforts to design out waste, reduce its carbon footprint, and source better materials to design a better world.

In addition, the MillerKnoll team has recreated portions of their famous Test Lab—a precision laboratory the size of an airplane hangar. The test lab is where MillerKnoll recreates the trials and tribulations of daily use, conducting some 2,500 different tests on products ranging from task chairs to height-adjustable desks to benching systems. Products don't leave the Test Lab until they've surpassed industry guidelines and standards—ensuring that products stand the test of time.

Herman Miller's showroom on floor 2 features the debut of Bay Work Pod along with updates to existing performance seating from Studio 7.5 and recently introduced OE1 Workspace Collection products including OE1 Sit-to-Stand Table and OE1 Powerbox and Power Tray designed by Industrial Facility. Select workspaces in the showroom feature the recently launched Flo X Multi, a new monitor arm for large format and multi-screen support. Additionally, the brand is highlighting Chadwick Modular Seating, which is celebrating the 50-year anniversary from when it was launched in 1973.

Exploring over five decades of healthcare research, Herman Miller's exhibition space displays product, material and process innovations in flexible casework solutions that are change-ready for client optimization. Across the full Herman Miller floorplan, visitors can experience the breadth of the brand's product portfolio and its ability to address a wide range of space types and a variety of client needs.

Geiger's luxurious showroom will feature inviting lounge and collaborative spaces, top-tier executive private office and conference solutions, and an outdoor terrace appropriate for corporate office or hospitality spaces, immersed with the rich woods and other premium finishes that the brand is known for. Upon entering, guests will be greeted by a custom marble reception desk by DatesWeiser, reflecting the brand's significant customization capabilities. The space will be highlighted by a Geiger One Private Office solution featuring the new height-adjustable Cascade Leg option. Featured products will also include two finely crafted DatesWeiser Conference tables and a variety of Geiger ancillary pieces.

Maharam, a leading creator of textiles for commercial and residential interiors—presents new indoor/outdoor upholstery textiles including Stepped Plaid by Paul Smith and Ladder Stripe by Paul Smith and a new addition to Maharam's wool series. The brand also showcases a selection of textiles designed in-house as well as ongoing textile collaborations with Jacob Hashimoto, Sander Lak, and Paul Smith.

Design Within Reach showcases a variety of new and exclusive pieces within the ground-level retail space. Outdoor Collections from Gabriel Tan such as Softlands and Tide, dynamic modular configurations of Sarah Ellison's sculptural Muse Sofa, the iconic Bacco by Omar De Biaggio reintroduced as a task chair and other extensions such as the Morrison Desk from Egg Collective's assortment for DWR, deliver a variety of options for diverse environments – from spaces designed for collaboration, community, focus or rejuvenation and tranquility.

Highlights at 800 West Fulton Market

The Knoll environment showcases the power of architectural thinking in an immersive experience of color, material, and finish. Settings highlight the adaptability of the Knoll portfolio—its potential to be configured and expressed to meet a designer's vision. Knoll will feature the relaunch of its much-loved Morrison Hannah Chair. The brand will highlight products that had a strong debut at Salone del Mobile: the legendary Tugendhat Chair, designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and new finishes across several Bauhaus-era products. The exhibition will also highlight private office spaces outfitted in the newly launched Cove Collection. The Showroom will also feature a dedicated display of Knoll Textiles. This display takes advantage of generous natural lighting to feature a central table that functions both as a workspace and display area for recent and upcoming introductions by the design studio. The brand also showcases floor-to-ceiling lengths of textiles from both recent launches and classic upholsteries, including sheer drapery hung in the atrium to funnel in natural light and create viewpoints and boundaries throughout the space.

Muuto presents new designs and unveils its latest exploration of intentional spaces.

Through different settings Muuto is diving into the field of neuroaesthetics, focusing on five key elements to design a space that feels just right: Color, Light, Shapes, Tactility, and Biophilia. The Scandinavian brand will feature new designs including the Fiber Soft Armchair, new additions to the Connect Modular Sofa and Soft Table Series, two new lamps; the Dedicate Lamp and the Set Lamp, new accessories, as well as an outdoor display highlighting pieces from its Linear Steel and Fiber outdoor collection. The brand will also preview the Doze Lounge Chair Low Back and new additions to the Stacked Storage System that will be available this fall.

Highlights at the Merchandise Mart

NaughtOne debuts its "World of Possibility," highlighting the near endless opportunities for customization and illustrating how the brand's portfolio of products empowers designers to be creative, through configuration and endless choice of color, material, and finish. NaughtOne brings these opportunities to life through the presentation of its Morse Table System, Percy Lounge Chair, and the Rhyme, Hatch and Symbol Seating Collections. Visitors to NaughtOne's showroom can use the brand's new product configurator, instantaneously offering designers the ability to personalize, change layouts and solve design problems.

Also unveiling will be a new residential textile showroom in the Merchandise Mart - the first multi-brand showroom for Edelman, Knoll Textiles, and Maharam. Designed with architect Neil Logan, the new showroom includes a large, partitioned display table and open-shelved memo storage – inviting browsing of all three brands by residential clients.

For further information, including showroom locations and hours, please visit: www.millerknoll.com/design-days.

