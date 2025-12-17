MillerKnoll, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

ZEELAND, Mich., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN), a growth-oriented small-cap value company in the industrial and consumer sectors, today reported results for the second quarter fiscal 2026 ended November 29, 2025. Visit the Company's investor relations website to view the earnings release.

At 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, MillerKnoll will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter results. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Company's investor relations website. Alternatively, participants may access the conference call live via telephone by dialing: USA / International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963 or USA / Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871. The conference identification number is 7293220. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website within 24 hours.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a global collective of design brands built on the foundation of two icons of modernism: Herman Miller and Knoll. The portfolio also includes furniture and accessories for commercial and residential spaces from Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman, Geiger, HAY, HOLLY HUNT, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck | FilzFelt. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—MillerKnoll generates insights, pioneers innovations, and champions ideas to better align spaces with how people live, work, and gather. For more information, visit millerknoll.com.

SOURCE MillerKnoll