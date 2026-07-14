Design Your Way to Paris! Helser Brothers Announces 2026 Window Treats Contest

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helser Brothers, a premier manufacturer of custom drapery hardware, is thrilled to announce the return of its Window Treats design contest for 2026. This year's competition is bigger and more inspirational than ever, offering the Grand Prize winner an all-expenses-paid trip to Paris.

Window Treats Contest 2026 by Helser Brothers.

The Window Treats contest is designed to celebrate the exceptional artistry and craftsmanship of interior designers and workrooms. The contest was conceived to encourage designers to share their best work and build a gallery of inspiration for the entire community. Since its inception, the contest has been a way to foster community and showcase creativity overall.

"The creativity and precision we see from our partners is simply inspiring," said Thomas Berry, CEO of Helser Brothers. "We know that designers pour their heart into every project. We wanted to create a prize that goes beyond a simple product discount—it's an opportunity to recharge their creative spirit and experience world-class design firsthand in Paris."

Grand Prize: An All-Expenses-Paid Trip to Paris

The Grand Prize winner will join design expert Deb Barrett and her exclusive Decor Tours group for a curated Parisian design tour. This hand-crafted journey offers private showroom access, cultural immersion, and expert-guided design discovery. The travel dates for this trip are January 13-19, 2027.

Second and Third Place Prizes

Second place will receive a luxury Italian wine basket, and third place will receive a $200 credit for Helser Brothers hardware.

How to Enter

The contest is open to any interior designer or workroom professional with a Helser Brothers trade account. To enter, participants must submit high-quality photos of a completed window treatment installation featuring Helser Brothers hardware. Submissions can be entered from now until October 1, 2026, with the winner announced on October 5, 2026.

For a full list of rules, prize details, and how to submit an entry, please visit: https://www.helserbrothers.com/decor-tours-giveaway/.

About Helser Brothers

For 30 years, Helser Brothers has been manufacturing high-quality, custom drapery hardware in Chandler, Arizona. Renowned for its integrity, innovation, and dedication to customer needs, the company is a trusted partner to designers and workrooms across the country.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

(480) 933-4212

@helserbrothers

SOURCE Helser Brothers Inc.