Designer and Fashion Influencer Carla Rockmore Launches Signature Collection Exclusively with QVC

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a world leader in live shoppable entertainment, today announced an exclusive collaboration with Carla Rockmore, celebrated fashion designer and leading style influencer for women over 50 renowned as the "Real Life Carrie Bradshaw." The apparel collection is available now on QVC.com and premieres on-air after Over 50 and Fabulous on Friday, November 1.

The Carla Rockmore Collection brings Carla's no-rules fashion philosophy to life, featuring statement-making pieces with a focus on vibrant color palettes, dynamic patterns, and flattering shapes. This collection is designed to inspire women to express themselves fearlessly and inject new energy into their wardrobes. With inclusive sizing ranging from XXS to 5X and prices from $49.00 to $115.00, the collection ensures that every woman can find pieces that fit and flatter their unique shape and style. Whether through her carefully curated designs or her energetic social media presence, Carla Rockmore continues to spark creativity and joy in women's fashion.

"With a design career spanning over 30 years, Carla Rockmore has seamlessly transitioned from an esteemed designer to a social media sensation, amassing millions of followers," said Rachel Ungaro, GMM and VP of Fashion Merchandising for QVC "Her signature playful approach to fashion and celebration of self-expression inspires women over 50 to embrace their individuality and experiment with style, blending bold statement pieces with existing wardrobes. Carla's creativity and social media presence from her iconic two-story closet in Dallas has made her a standout figure in both the fashion industry and digital landscape and now we are bringing her unique perspective on fashion to our QVC customers."

"This collection is all about fun, versatility, and empowerment," said Carla Rockmore. "I wanted to create pieces that make women feel confident and liberated in their style choices. The Carla Rockmore Collection is a celebration of color, pattern, and effortless elegance that can be mixed and matched with any wardrobe. QVC is the perfect home for this collection because they have created a community to celebrate women in their midlife and through this launch, I will be able to inspire a new audience."

The Carla Rockmore Collection designed exclusively for QVC, is available now on QVC.com and premieres on-air Friday, November 1st at 9:00pm EST with Carla Rockmore after the kickoff to Nonstop Holiday weekend with a special Over 50 and Fabulous.

About QVC:

QVC® is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 13 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About Carla Rockmore:

Carla Rockmore is a fashion designer, influencer and social media sensation. Carla went viral on TikTok during the pandemic with her first video in May 2021, and has since amassed more than two million followers across channels. Her career in fashion spans over 30 years designing clothing and accessories in Montreal, Toronto and Amsterdam while traveling the world. Her design business was put on hold at the beginning of the pandemic due to travel restrictions, and she began sharing her fashion expertise and signature styling tips on social media. She has since become one of the most respected fashion influencers, known for her eclectic looks and styling tricks, joyful personality, endless baubles and notably the way she highlights and embraces age with confidence. Her content is aspirational yet accessible and her uniquely fearless approach to fashion is inspirational and relatable to her followers of all ages. She has been featured in Vogue and appeared on The TODAY Show , Tamron Hall Show , Access Hollywood and was named #53 on People Magazine's 100 Reasons to Love America . Carla was born in Montreal, Québec and currently resides in Dallas, Texas. Follow her on TikTok , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , and Facebook .

