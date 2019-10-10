Designer Eric Villency and Echelon Fitness Announce Partnership

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Fitness, the brand dedicated to expanding the connected fitness category through smart innovation at affordable prices and Eric Villency, the visionary who has been disrupting the fitness industry through design, today, announce their partnership. Eric Villency and The Villency Design Group have chosen Echelon to assist in the design and development of future indoor fitness equipment, and delivering an extraordinary user interface experience.

"This partnership with Villency represents a tremendous opportunity for Echelon," said Lou Lentine, president of Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC. "Eric has pioneered beautiful design in the fitness industry and with Eric's unique viewpoint, Echelon will elevate the fitness experience for every enthusiast around the world helping us to become the global leader of the connected fitness industry."

Villency Design Group has produced and developed designs for SoulCycle, Peloton, New York Fashion Week, Mercedes-Benz, Delta, The Ritz-Carlton, ebay, Bloomingdale's, Rumble and Rockstar Energy Drink, to name a few.

Additionally, Echelon has licensed an Interactive Fitness patent from VR Optics LLC., a company co-owned and controlled by Villency.

"Echelon's success has been driven by providing a great fitness experience at tremendous value and we believe that good design isn't determined by price and it doesn't have to be expensive," said Eric Villency, CEO of Villency Design Group. "We look forward to enhancing their designs and helping take the rider experience to the next level. Our philosophies align, great design and fitness should be accessible."

This announcement follows an additional growth capital infusion from North Castle Partners, a leading private equity firm that works with businesses promoting healthy, active and sustainable living. North Castle's extensive portfolio of prior and current companies includes recognizable and established brands such as Equinox, Barry's Bootcamp, Octane Fitness, Atkins, Jenny Craig, Naked Juice, Smarty Pants and more.

The Echelon EX-5S Smart Connect Bike & Echelon Reflect™ 50" Touchscreen Fitness Mirror

Echelon recently unveiled the brand's most advanced indoor fitness bike, the EX-5S Smart Connect Bike. The EX-5S model includes a 21.5" HD touchscreen that is integrated into the bike's design. It's the first in the industry to feature a screen that flips 180 degrees to enhance the fitness experience, allowing the rider to exercise off the bike with Echelon's roster of experienced personal fitness instructors. Echelon also launched Reflect™ 50" Touchscreen, the industry's first touchscreen fitness mirror that allows users to bring personal training into their own homes for cardio, yoga, strength training, Pilates and boxing workouts, while competing on the Echelon leaderboard. The latest products join Echelon's entry-level experiences. The EX1 and EX3 Smart Connect Bikes retail starting as low as $799.99 while the Reflect 40" retails for $999.99.

With the Echelon One membership program, members have access to all content, with one affordable membership, for all of the Echelon products. "With Villency's inspiration, we will continue building a family of connected fitness products," said Lou Lentine, "where one membership allows you to enjoy all we have to offer."

ABOUT ECHELON FIT

Echelon is taking the at-home fitness experience to new distances by offering high-tech cycling equipment, personalized workouts and an online community all at a reasonable cost. With the Echelon Connect Bike and Echelon Fit App, members can use their own screens — from mobile phones to tablets to smart TVs — to join a variety of live and on-demand classes and special events led by professional instructors. Members can pedal to beat their own personal best or track performance against the greater Echelon pack by viewing instant leaderboard updates for both live and on-demand rides. Echelon creates a cycling experience for every rider — ensuring that even from home, you never ride alone. For more information, visit www.echelonfit.com.

ABOUT VILLENCY DESIGN GROUP

Villency Design Group's state-of-the-art industrial design capabilities and deep global manufacturing assets are supported by a robust logistics and service infrastructure that offer our clients a simple turn-key solution for even the most complex product development projects. Many of today's leading companies turn to VDG to design and create products across a wide array of fields including fashion, beauty, fitness, tech, interiors, wellness, furniture, packaging and branding. Founded in 1932, Maurice Villency built a proud legacy of influential design work and superior craftsmanship. Today, VDG has grown into one of the world's foremost consumer product development companies while maintaining its reputation for innovative furniture and interior design.

