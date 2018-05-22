Designer Parfums Adds the Worldwide Renowned Playboy Brand to its Strong Fragrance Portfolio

Designer Parfums is a growing force in the global Beauty category specialising in the development, marketing, manufacturing and distribution of premium fragrances and beauty products.

Dilesh Mehta says:

"We are pleased to be adding Playboy to the Designer Parfums collection of brands. Playboy is an iconic American lifestyle brand with a rich and storied legacy. Our goal is to build on the brand's fundamental principle of freedom, always pushing boundaries and appealing to a new generation of playful explorers as we build for future growth."

Founded in 1953, Playboy is one of the most recognizable brands in the world today, enjoying 97%* unaided global awareness. Playboy today continues to defy standards, break norms, push boundaries and ignite conversations across the globe.

Playboy has an impressive digital following driven by new lifestyle content with styled millennials as a key target, and generates more than $1.5 Billion in retail sales of Playboy-branded products annually. Playboy fragrances appeal to both men and women for whom freedom and a sense of fun is the essence of life.

ABOUT DESIGNER PARFUMS

Designer Parfums has a strong assortment of premium fragrances and beauty products which are either wholly owned or operated under license. Whether creating a brand from the very beginning or acquiring a license, the combination of innovative marketing solutions and flawless execution have been the foundation for their global success.

Their current portfolio is distributed across over 80 countries and covers a spectrum of classics with true heritage alongside designer and celebrity fragrance brands including, Jean Patou, Aigner Parfums, Ghost, Jean Louis Scherrer, and now Playboy fragrances.

Designer Parfums expertise spans key fragrance markets including Europe US, Asia and the Middle East.

http://www.designerparfums.com

ABOUT PLAYBOY ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Playboy is one of the most recognized and popular consumer brands in the world. Playboy Enterprises, Inc. is a media and lifestyle company that markets the brand through a wide range of media properties and licensing initiatives. The company publishes Playboy magazine in the United States and licenses foreign editions of Playboy around the world; operates Playboy.com, a leading lifestyle, and entertainment site; and creates content for distribution via television networks, websites, mobile platforms, and radio. Through licensing agreements, the Playboy brand appears on a wide range of consumer products in more than 180 countries, selling more than $1.5 Billion worth of goods annually, and includes retail stores and entertainment venues on three continents. For more information about Playboy Enterprises, please visit Playboy.com.

*Source: Global Brand Tracking Study March 2012 by Penn, Schoen, Berland

SOURCE SA Designer Parfums Ltd