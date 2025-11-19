DeskIn: Redefining Remote Desktop -- The Essential Lifestyle App for the AI Generation

As AI becomes embedded in every device, every app, and every part of daily life, remote connectivity is undergoing a massive transformation. What used to be a niche IT tool is now becoming an essential part of modern living — connecting people, devices, and digital experiences across homes, offices, classrooms, and entertainment.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeskIn, created by Singapore-based Zuler Technology Pte. Ltd., is at the forefront of this shift. Powered by the proprietary ZeroSync® Engine, DeskIn is redefining what remote access can be — not just a functional software, but a lifestyle technology that brings every device into your hands, anywhere, anytime. To date, DeskIn has achieved over 180 million device installations, 40 million users, and thousands of enterprise clients worldwide, solidifying its position as a global leader in the remote desktop and cloud computing fields.

DeskIn is a remote desktop that is compatible with Windows, macOS, android and iOS. DeskIn remote desktop can be used by everyone in work, life, entertainment, and support.

What Is DeskIn? A Next-Gen Remote Desktop for Life, Work, Play & Everything In Between

DeskIn is a simple, secure, ultra-fast remote desktop that merges the power of AI with real-time device connectivity. Unlike traditional remote desktop tools designed only for IT or corporate use, DeskIn is built for everyone — students, families, creators, gamers, remote workers, freelancers, and professionals.

DeskIn is your lifestyle connectivity hub — a way to experience all your devices through one unified window.

Whether you're accessing a high-performance PC from your couch, assisting a family member with a tech issue, playing Steam games remotely, or connecting to your office workstation while traveling, DeskIn ensures a seamless, smooth, secure experience.

Who Can Use DeskIn? Everyone!

Daily Use: Use a tablet in bed to "remotely access" a gaming PC in the next room for seamless gameplay, or mirror videos from your computer to a partner in another location, making companionship feel immediate.

General Family Users: Easily assist family or friends with smartphone or computer issues from afar, or manage children's electronic devices remotely.

Students: Lighten the load—bring only an iPad to class while remotely accessing a high-performance computer at home or school to handle complex assignments.

Mobile Workers & Freelancers: Whether commuting, at home, or in a café, instantly connect to your office computer to access files and resume unfinished tasks.

Professional Gamers: When away from home, use a laptop, tablet, or even a smartphone to connect to a high-performance gaming PC, play AAA titles anytime, anywhere, and even stream gameplay remotely.

Customer Support & Educators: Provide instant remote technical guidance or online teaching, using whiteboard annotations to demonstrate steps clearly and enhance problem-solving and instructional efficiency.

Designers & Creative Professionals: Remotely run resource-intensive software like the Adobe Suite or CAD smoothly for high-precision design and model rendering.

Photographers & Video Editors: Quickly access large raw files stored on a studio computer for remote editing or rough cuts, speeding up the creative process.

IT Operations Staff: Efficiently manage large numbers of company devices and resolve technical issues for colleagues or clients in different locations.

From home entertainment to enterprise operations, from individual creative work to cross-device collaboration, as AI permeates every aspect of work, entertainment, and learning, DeskIn is becoming the bridge that enables users to connect any device in a "borderless digital life."

DeskIn's Key Features

Multi-Platform Compatibility: Fully supports Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, enabling seamless cross-platform operation. Users can connect to a single device or manage multiple devices simultaneously. Unique web client support allows remote device control via a browser without installing any software.

Fast Cross-Platform File Transfer: Supports file transfers across platforms with no restrictions on file type, size, or quantity. Transfer speeds of up to 12MB/s significantly enhance work efficiency.

High Definition & Ultra-Low Latency: Leveraging innovative technology, DeskIn delivers ultra-high-definition video quality up to 4K at 60 FPS or 2K at 240 FPS, with latency as low as 0.04 seconds, ensuring real-time responsiveness.

Built-In Efficient Interaction Tools: Integrated text chat, voice calls, and electronic whiteboard annotations make remote collaboration and communication as natural as face-to-face interaction.

Powerful Screen Management: Supports screen extension, mirroring, mobile screen sharing, and independent multi-screen management, with the ability to create up to 3 virtual screens for complex multitasking.

Extensive External Device Support: Fully compatible with game controllers, gaming mice, 3D mice, drawing tablets, and other peripherals, expanding the possibilities of remote operation.

Scenario-Based Control Modes: Offers five remote control modes to suit different needs:

Compatibility Mode: Prioritizes connection stability. Standard Office Mode: Ideal for most daily office tasks. High-Performance Mode: Maximizes device capabilities for superior image quality and smoothness, suitable for professional design. Gaming Mode: Optimized for mainstream games, supports controllers and 3D perspectives, tailored for remote gaming. Low-Consumption Mode: Reduces frame rate and image quality to ensure smooth remote control under limited network or device performance.

DeskIn's Security Assurance

Security is the cornerstone of DeskIn, which employs a multi-layered protection system:

Flexible Access Control:

Supports regularly updated temporary passwords or fixed secure passwords for flexible access management. Allows individual users to set allowlists/blocklists for devices and accounts to precisely control connection sources. Offers two-factor authentication (2FA) for enhanced account security.

Comprehensive Security System:

Data Security: End-to-end encryption ensures transmitted data cannot be stolen, tampered with, or maliciously encrypted. Operational Security: Every connection requires authorization from the controlled device, preventing unauthorized access. Management Security: The controlled device can finely regulate the host's access to audio, files, keyboard/mouse, camera, and other resources. Privacy Security: Enable a privacy screen before connecting to prevent visual eavesdropping; automatically lock the screen after the session ends to protect computer data.

International Certifications & Encryption Standards: Utilizes bank-grade AES-256 encryption and is certified under ISO 27001 for information security management and ISO 9001 for quality management, meeting globally recognized standards.

Enterprise editions offer advanced network security policies that integrate deeply with existing corporate security systems to jointly defend against potential cyber threats.

DeskIn Plan Selection Guide

DeskIn offers both Personal and enterprise plans. Personal plans include four versions: Free, Standard, Gaming, and Performance.

Individual Users: For daily use, such as simple file access or screen mirroring, the Free plan is sufficient.

Multi-Device Users: Those managing 3+ devices for better speed and quality should choose the Standard plan.

Gamers: For high-definition, low-latency gaming with external controllers or using older devices for PC gaming, the Gaming plan is the best choice.

Small Teams: Standard plans work for internal collaboration; for smooth operation of design or video editing software, the Performance plan is recommended.

Medium to Large Enterprises: Should opt for the Enterprise plan, which includes commercial licensing, enhanced security controls, and customized services to ensure corporate data and network security.

If you need to balance daily life, work, gaming, and assisting family members, the Gaming Plan offers the highest cost-effective, all-in-one solution, covering life, work, gaming, and assistance scenarios.

Now through November 30

Use code DESKIN25 for 25% off all annual individual plans.

Perfect for new users exploring work, gaming, creative, or everyday life scenarios.

Visit the DeskIn Official Website now to experience the ultimate in life, entertainment, and work.

How to Easily Connect Two Computers with DeskIn

Just two simple steps to establish a secure connection:

Download & Log In: Download and install the DeskIn software from the official website on both computers. Log in using the same DeskIn account.

Select & Connect: On one computer, find the other logged-in device in the device list, click 'Connect', and enter the preset security password or a temporary password to quickly establish a remote connection and session.

Conclusion

Zuler Technology PTE. LTD. brings over a decade of software development experience and a deep understanding of the core challenges in remote connectivity. As AI continues to reshape human-computer interaction, DeskIn will keep exploring new possibilities for intelligent connectivity and scenario integration—transforming remote connection from a mere function into an entirely new digital lifestyle. Our mission is to make every device accessible at your fingertips, enabling everyone to move freely across different scenarios in an AI-empowered world, truly achieving "Boundless Living, Infinite Possibilities."

