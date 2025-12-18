DeskIn Unlocks a New Remote Gaming Lifestyle for the AI Era -- Impacting Everyday Players, Game Streamers, and Developers

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based Zuler Technology PTE. LTD. announced that its remote desktop software, DeskIn, is redefining industry standards for remote gaming through its groundbreaking "Smart Connect" technology. To date, DeskIn has been installed on over 180 million devices worldwide, serving more than 40 million users and thousands of global enterprise clients. With exceptional visual quality, ultra-low latency, and seamless cross-platform integration, DeskIn has established its leadership in remote desktop and cloud computing.

DeskIn Remote Game Solution for All Gamers and All Systems (Windows, macOS, Android, iOS)

The boundaries of remote gaming are being redrawn. For every game player—casual, professional, streamer, or gaming developer—persistent issues like lag, blurry visuals, and device limits are finally solved.

DeskIn delivers six core features: Low-Latency Performance, Seamless Cross-Platform Connectivity, Highly Customizable Controls, Full Peripheral Support, Intelligent Multi-Screen Utilization, and Lossless File Transmission. Together, they deliver a near-local gaming experience that removes both geographic and hardware barriers.

Why Choose DeskIn? Six Scenarios That Reimagine Remote Gaming for You

No matter what type of player you are, DeskIn provides a tailored scenario for you:

For Casual Players: Play Anytime, Even in Short Breaks

Quickly connect to your home gaming rig from your mobile during a commute or lunch break. Resume your game instantly and make productive use of every spare moment.



For All Players: Collaborative Play & Real-Time Guidance

Invite friends to join your gaming PC remotely. Play together using controllers, or share your screen for real-time spectating and coaching—creating a new era of social play from anywhere.



For Casual Players & Streamers: Immersive Big-Screen Gaming

With one click, project your mobile or tablet game to a larger display. Enjoy a wider field of vision and enhance visual impact, perfect for mobile gameplay and live streaming.



For Pro Players & Streamers: Travel Light, Game Anywhere

Travel light with just a laptop, tablet, or phone. Remotely connect to your home gaming PC anytime to continue playing or stream live—without carrying heavy hardware or being tied to a fixed gaming set up.



For Streamers & Pro Players: Simple Dual-Screen Management

Instantly turn any tablet into a second screen with DeskIn. Game on your primary display while monitoring Discord, chat, or streaming controls on the tablet—enabling seamless multi-screen collaboration.



For Developers & Cross-Platform Gamers: True Cross-Platform Play, No Emulator Needed

Run PC-exclusive games directly on a Mac, or control your PC games from a mobile device. DeskIn eliminates platform barriers without requiring emulators, offering gaming developers a secure and efficient workflow for testing cross-device compatibility.

Six Core Features: Technological Innovation Born for All Players

Among remote-control solutions, DeskIn's gaming capabilities stand out for their technical depth and real-world performance– delivering an unprecedented cross-device gaming and work experience for players of all levels.

Ultimate Smoothness: Precision Visuals with Ultra-Low Latency

1) Supports ultra-HD output up to 4K 60FPS or 2K 240FPS.

2) ZeroSync® technology reduces latency to under 40ms.

3) Intelligent network routing ensures instant, precise control.



Seamless Cross-Platform Connectivity

1) Play across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS without barriers.

2) Browser-based access requires no installation.

3) A single account syncs progress and workflows across all your devices.



Professional-Grade Game Control Mapping

1) Customize virtual key presets on mobile mapping to complex PC-game combos seamlessly.

2) Smart 3D-view detection delivers smooth, local-like camera movement.



Seamless Pro-Peripheral Integration

1) Fully compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, and other major controllers—plug and play via Bluetooth or wired connections.

2) Perfectly supports gaming mice, 4K webcams, pro microphones, and audio interfaces, enabling lag-free streaming with synchronized audio-video output.



Intelligent Multi-Screen Utilization

Unlock new ways to play, stream, and collaborate:

1) Screen Extension: Turn tablets, phones, or secondary devices into an extended monitor—ideal for streamers managing gameplay and chat, or developers expanding their workspace.

2) Screen Mirroring: Mirror your display one-to-one or one-to-many, perfect for spectating, coaching, or team presentations.

3) Mobile Projection: Cast mobile gameplay to a larger computer screen for an enhanced viewing and live streaming experience.



Cross-Platform File Transfer, Sync Your Game Progress Seamless

1) Instantly share screenshots and recordings with one-click transfer.

2) Rapidly deploy game mods and settings—large files like 4K texture packs sync at speeds up to 12MB/s.

3) Batch transfer simplifies version testing and save‑file management across devices for developers.

Together, these features make DeskIn far more than a remote-control tool—they represent a breakthrough in how players engage, create, and connect, enabling a true "play anytime, anywhere, without limits" lifestyle.

No Expertise Needed: Three Steps to an Advanced DeskIn Gaming Setup

DeskIn's intuitive interface turns advanced configuration into a simple workflow. In just a few clicks, players can:

Create custom virtual key‑mouse combos for instant skill chains. Enable screen mirroring or extension for multi‑display workflows. Auto‑activate 3D mode and controller mapping based on the game.

Complex setup becomes effortless—so gamers can focus on playing.

DeskIn's Security Assurance

Security is foundational to DeskIn, built on a multi-layered protection system.

Flexible Access Control:

Set temporary or permanent passwords to manage access. Create whitelists/blacklists for devices and accounts. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for enhanced security.

Comprehensive Protection:

Data Security: Full end‑to‑end encryption prevents interception or tampering. Operational Security: Every remote session requires approval from the host device. Management Control: Specify exactly what the other party can access—audio, files, keyboard/mouse, or camera. Privacy Protection: One‑click privacy screen before connecting; automatic screen lock when sessions end.

International Standards & Encryption:

Bank‑grade AES‑256 encryption. Certified for ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 9001 (Quality Management).

Enterprise editions further extend protection with advanced network security policies that integrate deeply with existing corporate security systems to jointly defend against potential network threats.

Looking Ahead: A Future of "Play Anywhere, Without Limits"

As technology continues to evolve, DeskIn's mission remains clear: to turn every device into a gateway to the gaming world. By advancing visuals, latency, and control multi‑screen workflows, and cross‑platform integration, DeskIn elevates remote gaming from a fallback option into a powerful, flexible, and boundary-free way to play. For gamers seeking to break past physical constraints, DeskIn isn't just a tool—it's the key to a truly borderless gaming experience.

Ready to Experience the Future of Gaming?

With cross-platform access, ultra-low latency, and multi-screen integration, there's never been a better time to try DeskIn.

For a limited time—until January 15—subscribe to DeskIn "Gaming Edition" and use code [deskin2026] to get 25% off annual plans, starting from $8.12 USD/month.

Start your journey into seamless, borderless play at: https://deskin.io/

About Zuler Technology PTE. LTD.

Zuler Technology PTE. LTD. brings over a decade of software development experience and a deep understanding of the core challenges in remote connectivity. As AI continues to reshape human-computer interaction, DeskIn will keep exploring new possibilities for intelligent connectivity and scenario integration—transforming remote connection from a mere function into an entirely new digital lifestyle. Our mission is to make every device accessible at your fingertips, enabling everyone to move freely across different scenarios in an AI-empowered world, truly achieving "Boundless Living, Infinite Possibilities."

