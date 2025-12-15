Desktop CNC Machine Secures Over $8.2M in 40 Days on Kickstarter--Final 3 Days to Access Exclusive Pricing Before Campaign Concludes

SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestworks, a pioneer in accessible advanced manufacturing tools, has announced the final 3-day countdown for its Kickstarter campaign. Since its launch, the campaign has gained significant traction in the personal manufacturing sector, raising over $8.2M in 40 days from makers, structural designers, industrial designers, and small businesses globally. The Nestworks C-500 desktop CNC machine, a core offering of the campaign, will no longer be available at the exclusive Kickstarter discount once the countdown ends, with retail pricing set to take effect thereafter.

$8M Poster

As a standout product in the $4.2 billion global personal manufacturing equipment market, the Nestworks C-500 integrates industrial-grade performance into a compact, desk-friendly form factor, supported by three key technical features:

Hard Metal Machining Capability: Equipped with an 800W high-power spindle, 100KG full-machine rigidity, and an innovative MQL (Minimum Quantity Lubrication) system, the C-500 is the only desktop CNC machine capable of efficient cutting of hard alloys such as titanium and stainless steel—materials that were previously inaccessible to non-industrial users via consumer-grade equipment.

Accessible "Design and Manufacture" Workflow: Nestworks' proprietary CAM software can automatically identify tools and raw materials, then generate optimal toolpaths. This functionality enables widespread application of the "who designs, who manufactures" model in CNC subtractive manufacturing, allowing structural and industrial designers to translate concepts into physical metal parts without advanced programming expertise.

Crowdfunding Performance: The $8.2M raised in 40 days reflects market demand for a desktop solution that addresses the gap between plastic 3D printing (for prototyping) and costly outsourced metal fabrication.

"The Nestworks C-500 is designed to break the traditional trade-offs in personal CNC—either insufficient performance for practical use or excessive complexity for everyday operation," said Henry, Co-Founder of Nestworks. "It provides creators with a tool to machine hard metals efficiently and iterate designs in hours rather than weeks. The Kickstarter-exclusive discount of over 45% off retail price will expire once the 3-day countdown ends."

For hardware developers, small businesses, and design professionals, the final phase of the campaign represents the last opportunity to purchase the Nestworks C-500 at the exclusive promotional price. Post-campaign, the product will be sold at regular retail pricing, and additional Kickstarter-exclusive benefits such as priority shipping and extended warranty will no longer be available.

To secure the device at the exclusive Kickstarter price before the campaign concludes, visit the official Kickstarter page: official Kickstarter page here.

Media Contact

Name: Henry Lin

Email: [email protected]

Facebook Group: NestWorks C500 Official Group | Facebook

Discord: https://discord.gg/82CdTX5f

X: x.com/Nestworkstech

SOURCE Nestworks