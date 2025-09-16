DESLOC Shatters the Price Barrier: The C100 Plus Wi-Fi Smart Lock Makes Life Easy

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DESLOC, a leading smart security brand with millions of users worldwide, today announced the availability of the C100 Plus, a Wi-Fi-enabled smart lock designed to simplify everyday life. Now available on Amazon and DESLOC.com, the C100 Plus combines effortless access, reliable security, and intuitive control—without the need for extra hubs or complicated setup.

Built-in Wi-Fi, Simplified Smart Living

The C100 Plus puts Wi-Fi connectivity at its core, enabling seamless remote management right out of the box. Through the independently developed DESLOC App, users can create and manage up to 100 PIN codes, customize notifications, assign access by name, and receive instant alerts—bringing complete control to their fingertips anytime, anywhere.

Convenience at the Door

Beyond app control, the built-in LockVue™ Display allows users to check lock status and manage settings directly on the device. The C100 Plus also integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, offering true hands-free convenience for busy households.

Reliable, Designed for Everyday Families

From auto-locking and anti-peep PIN protection to backup keys and a Type-C emergency power port, the C100 Plus is built for peace of mind. Its BHMA Grade 3 certification and IP54-rated weather resistance ensure long-lasting performance across different environments. With DESLOC's PowerMax system, users enjoy up to six months of battery life on a single charge.

Quick Setup, Long-Term Security

Installation is simple, taking just 10–15 minutes with no drilling or wiring required. Automatic door swing detection makes the process even easier, ensuring the lock adapts to your home with minimal effort.

With the C100 Plus, DESLOC continues its mission to make smart, connected living easy, practical, and affordable—bringing the benefits of smart security to more families around the world.

Availability: The DESLOC C100 Plus is available now on Amazon and DESLOC.com.

About DESLOC

DESLOC is a global professional smart lock brand dedicated to making secure, smart living accessible to all. With over 16 years of industry experience and more than 300 patents, DESLOC builds high-quality smart locks that combine dependable performance with user-first design. Trusted by around 10 million families worldwide, DESLOC continues to lead with innovation that brings smart technology into every home's security.

