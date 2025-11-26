DESLOC Smart Lock Unveils the World's First Self-Sustained Perovskite Solar Door Lock, Debuting at CES 2026

DESLOC V150 Plus: The World's First Self-Sustaining Solar Smart Lock, Powered by a Built-in 4.8" Industry-Leading Perovskite Solar Panel

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DESLOC Smart Lock proudly announces the world's first smart lock powered by a perovskite solar system: the V150 Plus Solar Smart Lock. Designed for typical American suburban porches—bright yet rarely exposed to direct sunlight—and aimed at alleviating homeowners' concerns about smart lock power consumption, V150 Plus redefines what it means to be truly solar-powered. The product will be showcased at CES 2026.

Traditional solar smart locks have long struggled to deliver true perpetual power. Common crystalline-silicon solar panels cannot charge in low-light conditions, such as shaded porches. As a result, most so-called solar locks remain dependent on battery replacements every few months, frustrating homeowners who value convenience, security, and sustainability.

V150 Plus solves this fundamental problem. Its perovskite solar panel can start charging in very low light—just ≥200 lux, like dim indoor lighting. On a typical day, with about 4,000 lux of light—like cloudy days or shaded porches—it produces enough energy to power the lock all day. This means the lock can work continuously without ever needing a battery change. This isn't just an upgrade—it's a game-changing innovation that makes a real difference for everyday homes.

The innovation goes beyond the solar panel itself. While most so-called solar locks on the market rely on external polycrystalline panels, the V150 Plus features an industry-first integrated solar design, seamlessly embedding the high-efficiency perovskite module directly into the lock body. Coupled with a proprietary light-sensing energy management algorithm, it dynamically monitors ambient light and battery status, allocating energy for optimal performance at all times. The result is a maintenance-free, eco-friendly smart lock built to last a lifetime.

This breakthrough is perfectly suited for the U.S. market, where more than two-thirds of newly built single-family homes feature porches, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Traditional battery-powered smart locks require frequent maintenance, making them less ideal for households with semi-shaded or covered entrances. The V150 Plus delivers a hands-off, reliable, and truly sustainable solution—giving homeowners uncompromised security and convenience without the burden of constant battery management.

The DESLOC V150 Plus Solar Smart Lock is more than a product; it's a category-defining innovation. DESLOC will present the V150 Plus at CES 2026, Jan 6–9, Venetian Expo, Booth 52871, Las Vegas, NV, giving visitors a first look at the world's first low-light solar smart lock. The real story is clear: DESLOC has officially claimed the first place in bringing this revolutionary technology to the world.

About DESLOC

DESLOC is a global professional smart lock brand dedicated to making secure, smart living accessible to all. With over 16 years of industry experience and more than 400 patents, DESLOC builds high-quality smart locks that combine dependable performance with user-first design. Trusted by around 10 million families worldwide, DESLOC continues to lead with innovation that brings smart technology into every home's security.

