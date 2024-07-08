Despite Pessimistic Sentiments, Chinese Companies Remain Committed to Deepening Engagement with U.S. Consumers

CGCC Releases 11th Annual Business Survey Report on Chinese Enterprises in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, June 24th, 2024, China General Chamber of Commerce-USA and CGCC Foundation launched their 2024 Annual Business Survey Report on Chinese Enterprises in the U.S.

Held at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington D.C., the launch event gathered over 300 guests from business, government, and non-profit sectors to further promote the sustainable growth of the U.S.-China economic relationship and share experiences of Chinese investment in the U.S.

Peter Reisman, Co-Chair of the CGCC GRPR Committee and Managing Director & Chief Communications Officer of Bank of China U.S.A.; John LING, Founder of LinVest Investment Consulting, and Abby LI, Director of Corporate Communication and Research at CGCC

Emceed by Peter Reisman, Co-Chair of the CGCC GR-PR Committee, Managing Director & Chief Communications Officer of Bank of China U.S.A., the event marked the official launch of CGCC's 11th Annual Business Survey on Chinese Enterprises in the United States.

During the discussion, Abby LI, Director of Corporate Communication and Research at CGCC, shared some of the key findings from the 2024 report, "While we observed that 45% of the companies surveyed reported that they felt a moderately declined environment operating in the U.S., Chinese companies are still committed to the U.S. market in the long term."

While sharing his experiences helping Chinese companies establish their presence in the U.S., John LING, Founder of LinVest Investment Consulting, emphasized that companies looking to be successful in the U.S. market should be very proactive in their local communities. "Don't just keep your heads low and just mind your own business. You need to be part of the community you operate. Be supportive to many of the local actors and utilize as much help as you can find," commented Mr. LING.

Discussions surrounding Chinese investment in the U.S. continued into the second half of the program with a panel discussion titled, "Chinese Corporate Presence and Investment in the U.S.," which was moderated by Shau ZHANG, Partner and Leader of Americas China Overseas Investment (COIN) at Ernst & Young LLP (EY).

Featuring, Yujia (Yu) GU, Vice President of HEYTEA USA Inc; Johnson QIN, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Shenzhen Capchem Technology Co.Ltd; Zhanfu (Jeff) YU, Senior Corporate Management Consultant; and Bella TU, Vice President of MINISO Group, the panel enabled audience members to learn about the overall experiences of major Chinese companies who have successfully entered the U.S. market.

CLICK HERE to read the 2024 survey report

CLICK HERE to view more photos from the event

SOURCE China General Chamber of Commerce - USA