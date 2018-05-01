Despite Rising Fuel Prices, Average Transaction Price Increases Greater for SUVs Than Cars, According to Kelley Blue Book

"Average transaction prices moved up another 2 percent in April, with most manufacturers reporting year-over-year increases," said Tim Fleming, analyst for Kelley Blue Book. "Although fuel prices rose for the second month in a row and are nearing a $3 national average, Kelley Blue Book saw greater price increases for SUV models than with cars. Luxury SUVs performed particularly well, as less price-sensitive luxury buyers splurged for the latest models, such as the Lincoln Navigator (up 30 percent), Volvo XC60 (up 16 percent) and Infiniti QX50 (up 12 percent)."

With its top performance among all major automakers, Toyota Motor Company transaction prices climbed more than 3 percent, helped most by the redesigned Camry, which was up 11 percent. The refreshed Sienna minivan also was up 4 percent, while the Prius climbed 5 percent. The Lexus brand was up 4 percent, as the redesigned LS sedan improved its transaction prices by 15 percent. The RX, now offering a three-row variant, also was up just 1 percent.

Volkswagen Group also showed transaction price strength, up 3 percent in April 2018, with all brands reporting large improvements. The Volkswagen brand was up 9 percent, thanks to the new Atlas and Tiguan SUVs. Porsche was up 7 percent with help from the new Panamera, which was up more than 20 percent. Audi also was up 5 percent, with the redesigned Q5 utility vehicle showing the most improvement at close to 20 percent.

Segment April 2018 Transaction Price (Avg.)* March 2018 Transaction Price (Avg.)* April 2017 Transaction Price (Avg.)* Percent Change March 2018 to April 2018* Percent Change April 2017 to April 2018* Compact Car $20,561 $20,427 $20,682 0.7% -0.6% Compact SUV/Crossover $28,732 $28,842 $28,270 -0.4% 1.6% Electric Vehicle $35,968 $36,370 $35,791 -1.1% 0.5% Entry-level Luxury Car $42,303 $42,313 $41,672 0.0% 1.5% Full-size Car $34,445 $34,623 $34,672 -0.5% -0.7% Full-size Pickup Truck $47,803 $47,489 $46,806 0.7% 2.1% Full-size SUV/Crossover $62,488 $62,079 $60,523 0.7% 3.2% High Performance Car $95,690 $90,972 $95,666 5.2% 0.0% High-end Luxury Car $92,733 $97,689 $95,998 -5.1% -3.4% Hybrid/Alternative Energy Car $26,735 $26,627 $26,526 0.4% 0.8% Luxury Car $58,778 $59,150 $57,613 -0.6% 2.0% Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover $44,584 $44,429 $42,985 0.3% 3.7% Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover $88,579 $88,984 $83,174 -0.5% 6.5% Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover $56,369 $56,771 $55,576 -0.7% 1.4% Mid-size Car $25,846 $25,755 $25,260 0.4% 2.3% Mid-size Pickup Truck $32,658 $32,759 $32,170 -0.3% 1.5% Mid-size SUV/Crossover $38,224 $38,343 $37,726 -0.3% 1.3% Minivan $34,281 $34,133 $34,105 0.4% 0.5% Sports Car $31,464 $31,412 $31,623 0.2% -0.5% Subcompact Car $15,388 $15,401 $15,306 -0.1% 0.5% Subcompact SUV/Crossover $24,540 $24,623 $24,232 -0.3% 1.3% Van $34,788 $35,166 $35,174 -1.1% -1.1% Grand Total $35,411 $35,510 $34,701 -0.3% 2.0% *Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives

