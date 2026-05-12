DESRI and Meta Announce 850 MW of PPAs, with Partnership Totaling 2.5+ GW Across Nine States

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DESRI, a leading renewable energy producer in the U.S., and Meta today announced the signing of 850 megawatts (MW) of new power purchase agreements (PPAs) in 2026. These include: 500 MW in Oklahoma; 200 MW in Texas and 150 MW in Mississippi. To date, DESRI and Meta have contracted approximately 2,575 MW of solar and battery storage projects across nine states to support Meta's efforts to add new generation to the grid.

"Our energy infrastructure partnership with Meta now spans nine states and more than two and a half gigawatts across the country," said Hy Martin, Chief Development Officer of DESRI. "These projects support Meta's energy commitments and they will generate significant economic development for local rural economies across the country. Our relationship with large companies like Meta is a cornerstone of DESRI's long-term strategy of delivering cost-effective, reliable energy projects to power the U.S. economy's growth."

"DESRI has been a valued partner as we work to bring new energy to grids across the United States. This expanded partnership — now spanning nine states — reflects our commitment to supporting the communities where we operate," said Amanda Yang, Head of Clean and Renewable Energy at Meta.

In addition to the 2026 signings, other contracted projects include: 150 MW in Texas; 300 MW in Utah; and 100 MW in New Mexico, among others. DESRI expects approximately 1,110 MW of these contracted projects to begin construction this year. Each project is expected to create hundreds of construction jobs and will contribute to the local economy throughout its respective operational term. DESRI regularly includes funding allocations in their PPAs for high school scholarships awarded to students interested in clean energy careers, and are pleased to include similar initiatives in several states.

"Our DESRI team is proud to support the next generation of energy leaders through initiatives like the Virginia Clean Energy Community Leaders Scholarship program that will assist students in pursuing post-secondary education with a focus on energy and STEM," added Hy Martin.

About DESRI

DESRI and its affiliates develop, acquire, invest-in, own, and operate long-term contracted renewable energy assets in the U.S. DESRI's portfolio of contracted, operating, and in-construction renewable energy projects currently includes over 80 solar, wind and storage projects representing more than twelve gigawatts of aggregate capacity. Please visit www.desri.com for more information.

This press release is provided for the reader's information only and does not constitute investment advice or convey an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or other financial products.

Please also note that this press release has not been updated since its dateline for any information contained in it that may have changed, including any beliefs and/or opinions. In addition, no assurances can be given that any aims, assumptions, expectations, and/or goals described in this release will be realized or that the activities or any performance described herein did or will continue at all or in the same manner as at the time of the press release.

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