Destilería Serrallés Inc. Introduces Don Q Naranja

Don Q Rum

12 Jun, 2023, 09:30 ET

Puerto Rico's Award-Winning Destilería Serrallés Releases Fifth Flavored Expression

PONCE, Puerto Rico, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Destilería Serrallés Inc., the producer of Don Q, Puerto Rico's number-one rum, is proud to announce the release of Don Q Naranja, an exceptional flavored rum, aged in American White Oak barrels for up to 18 months with natural orange essence and flavor.

Made with the finest aged rums and all-natural flavors, Don Q Naranja (MSRP $14.99; 750 ml) is the fifth expression of the brand's flavor portfolio, joining Don Q Coco, Don Q Piña, Don Q Limón and Don Q Pasión. The flavor portfolio is inspired by the fresh, tropical fruits from Puerto Rico.

Don Q Naranja
Don Q Naranja

Naranja's bright citrus notes and alluring sweetness make it ideal for virtually any cocktail requiring a hint of orange with the tropical, premium taste of Don Q Rum. Mix Naranja with fresh juices or other citrus-focused liqueurs for a refreshing highball or low-ABV cocktail, including a Don Q Orange Spritz or the Don Q Mule.

"We've been creating exceptional, dynamic rums for nearly 160 years, and Don Q Naranja is a vibrant example of how we craft our aged rums and infuse with all natural ingredients to create an unparalleled flavored expression," says Silvia Santiago, Maestra Ronera.

"Flavored spirits and low-ABV drink options are on the rise and Don Q Naranja is the perfect embodiment of both, providing more options to those that want to imbibe responsibly," added Destilería Serrallés Chief Marketing Officer, Gabriella Ripepi.

Don Q Naranja is available at select liquor stores, supermarkets, hotels and restaurants throughout the country and online via at https://donq.com/ . For drink recommendations, please visit the website or follow on social media: Facebook.com/DonQ and @donqrum.

About Destilería Serrallés:
Destilería Serrallés is one of America's oldest family-owned businesses with a rum making tradition that spans 6 generations and 158 years. Based in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the distillery produces its flagship product, the award-winning Don Q rum brand, the #1 selling rum on the island. The Distillery has been awarded the "Green Award" from The Drinks Business, which recognizes leaders in environmental practices within the beverage industry, and more recently was recognized as "World Class Distillery" by World Spirits Awards.

For more information about Don Q Rum, please contact Baltz & Company:
Sarah Abell (917.584.8567; [email protected]) or
Annette Malkin (212.600.5828; [email protected])

SOURCE Don Q Rum

