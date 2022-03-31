Destilería Serrallés Names Liza Cordero Master Blender of Don Q Rum

Cordero combines her passion, values, and craftsmanship to help guide the family-owned distillery, which dates back 157 years with six generations of rum makers. Don Q rums range in notes from the rare, limited edition, ultra-premium rums like La Reserva de la Familia, to the warm and smoky oak finish of the Gran Reserva XO to the smooth, clean taste of the award-winning Don Q Cristal .

"I'm pleased to see Liza take on this new role aptly coinciding with Women's History Month, when we celebrate the accomplishments of women past and present," says Santiago. "The face of the spirits industry has evolved since I started working at the Distillery and I am honored to work with Liza and thrilled to see another female take the reins."

In her new post, Cordero will be responsible for developing new products and expressions, fostering continued innovation and creativity, ensuring consistency in quality and flavor profile throughout the Don Q Rum portfolio, working with the manufacturing team to provide support during each of the stages of rum manufacturing as well as throughout the aging process and more. Cordero's dedication to the fermentation and distillation processes spans nearly two decades at Destilería Serrallés.

"I am so proud to work for a company and produce a rum that is invested in our Island, the environment and our future," remarked Cordero. "I am most excited to work with our talented team at Destilería Serrallés and continue innovating and finding new blends to share with all rum enthusiasts, from the novices to the connoisseurs."

Cordero's drive and thirst for knowledge began at an early age when she embarked on a career in chemical engineering and it was when she applied her penchant for science to the spirts industry that Cordero found her true calling in working with rum at Destilería Serrallés. Born in San Juan, Cordero's connection with Puerto Rico's beloved beverage runs deep, and she is most proud about the memories she's helping forge between friends and family when they share a glass of Don Q.

"Women are redefining the category with their innovative vision for managing, blending, and creating products that will continue to capture the hearts and minds of rum enthusiasts," remarked Destilería Serrallés President and CEO, Philippe Brechot. "I'm proud that Don Q Rum has been a forward-thinking company, ahead of the times and that we've had well-deserving women, such as Silvia and Liza, at the helm of our production team for decades."

For more information, visit https://donq.com/ or follow Don Q on social media: Facebook.com/DonQ and @donqrum.

About Destilería Serrallés:

Destilería Serrallés is one of America's oldest family-owned businesses with a rum making tradition that spans six generations and 157 years. Based in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the distillery produces its flagship product, the award-winning Don Q rum brand, the #1 selling rum on the island. The Distillery has been awarded the "Green Award" from The Drinks Business, which recognizes leaders in environmental practices within the beverage industry, and more recently was recognized as "World Class Distillery" by World Spirits Awards. For additional information, visit us at https://donq.com/ and follow us on social media: Facebook.com/DonQ and @donqrum.

About Serrallés USA :

Serrallés USA, based in Stamford CT, is the USA distribution company of Destilería Serrallés. Serrallés USA's portfolio includes: Don Q Cristal, Don Q Gold, Don Q Gran Reserva XO, Don Q Reserva 7, Don Q Signature Release Single Barrel 2005, 2007 & 2009, Don Q Double Aged Vermouth Cask Finish, Don Q Double Aged Sherry Cask Finish, Don Q Oak Barrel Aged Spiced, Don Q Limón, Don Q Coco, Don Q Pasión, Don Q Piña, Don Q 151, Reserva de la Familia Serrallés, Palo Viejo & Caliche Rum; as well as a sales and marketing alliance with Barrow's Intense Ginger Liqueur. Please visit us at https://donq.com/ and follow us on http://facebook.com/DonQ and @donqrum.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT DON Q RUM, PLEASE CONTACT BALTZ & COMPANY:

SARAH ABELL (917.584.8567; [email protected]) OR

ANNETTE MALKIN (212.600.5828; [email protected])

SOURCE Don Q Rum