Destilería Serrallés Unveils New Don Q Reserva and Don Q Reserva Especial

Don Q Reserva

Don Q Reserva (SRP: $21.99) is a blend of rums aged for a minimum of five years in American white oak barrels that previously held bourbon. Golden amber in color, it opens with inviting aromas of caramel, vanilla, oak, raisins, and plum. On the palate, it is smooth and well-balanced, with gentle sweetness and a refined finish. As a welcoming introduction to the premium Don Q range, Don Q Reserva delivers elevated quality and character in an approachable style.

Don Q Reserva Especial

Don Q Reserva Especial (SRP: $39.99) is crafted from rums aged between seven and ten years in ex-bourbon American oak barrels. Rich and layered, it offers notes of dried fruit, caramel, vanilla, and a touch of light smoke on the nose. The palate is fruity and elegant, with a rounded sweetness and a long, satisfying finish. Designed for rum enthusiasts seeking added depth and complexity, Don Q Reserva Especial delivers a sophisticated sipping experience.

"With these two new expressions, we reaffirm our commitment to the quality and innovation that set us apart," said Silvia Santiago, Vice President of Manufacturing at Destilería Serrallés. "Our goal is to offer consumers more high end premium rum options, and what better way to do so than with Don Q, Puerto Rico's leading rum."

In recognition of its quality, Don Q Reserva Especial recently received a Gold Medal and 94-point score from the Beverage Testing Institute, underscoring the craftsmanship and character behind the new expression. This honor further reinforces Don Q's continued leadership in the premium rum category.

Together, the two new releases complete the brand's premium portfolio alongside Don Q's award-winning Reserva 7 and Gran Reserva XO, offering consumers a broader range of aged expressions that showcase depth and versatility.

Both expressions are now available at select retail locations. For more information about Don Q and Destilería Serrallés, please visit donq.com.

About Destilería Serrallés

Founded in 1865 in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Destilería Serrallés is one of the oldest family-owned businesses in the Americas, with a rummaking tradition spanning more than 160 years and six generations. Globally recognized for producing premium rums, the distillery crafts its flagship brand Don Q, the topselling rum in Puerto Rico and one of the most awarded labels in the industry.

Throughout its history, Serrallés has masterfully combined heritage, innovation, and rigorous distillation and aging processes to deliver high-quality rums that capture the excellence and character of the island.

For more information, visit donq.com and follow us on social media: Facebook.com/DonQ and @donqrum on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Huiru Guo

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Don Q Rum