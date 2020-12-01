Destination Pet Completes Acquisition of Exceptional Pets

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Pet announced that it has completed the acquisition of Exceptional Pets. Exceptional Pets was founded in 2019 by Exceptional Healthcare and has five locations in the Phoenix, AZ metropolitan area.

The acquisition expands Destination Pet's footprint, bringing the company into the Phoenix market, and adds specialty retail to its network of superior pet care service offerings which include veterinary medicine, overnight boarding, day care, grooming, and training services.

"We are excited to bring Exceptional Pets and our new colleagues into the Destination Pet family," said Shane Kelly, CEO of Destination Pet. "The five Exceptional Pet locations offer a fantastic opportunity for us to build out a comprehensive offering of high-quality veterinary care and extending services to serve customers across the full continuum of care."

Destination Pet is adding high-quality veterinary care, boarding, day care, and grooming services, bringing its full suite of services to pet owners to deliver a new model of innovation in the pet care space and promoting connectivity between pet owners and pet care specialists.

"The addition of Exceptional Pets expands our reach and fits squarely within our focus of building a robust network of high-quality pet care businesses that enable us to provide superior pet care with a streamlined customer experience," added Kelly.

About Destination Pet

Founded in 2017, Destination Pet is a leading pet health care and services company operating in 22 states across the United States. Focused on the complete well-being of the pet, the company takes an integrated approach to delivering high quality pet care and a convenient and streamlined customer experience for pet owners. With convenient access points to extending services including veterinary medicine, overnight and day care, grooming, and training, Destination Pet has built a comprehensive integrated offering and serves as a partner of choice for pet owners, veterinarians, and animal care specialists. Backed by more than a century of combined experience, Destination Pet is led by a world-class management team with a legacy of innovation in the pet care and services industry. For more information, please visit destinationpet.com.

CONTACT: Krysta Butler, [email protected]

SOURCE Destination Pet

Related Links

www.destinationpet.com

