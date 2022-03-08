Destiny Family Office Named 2022 Family Wealth Report Awards Finalist

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Destiny Family Office, founded by Thomas H. Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP® to serve high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families, has been named a finalist in the prestigious 9th Annual Family Wealth Report Awards in the Multi-Family Office category (up to and including $2.5 Billion in Assets Under Management/Assets Under Advisement).

Destiny Family Office Thomas H. Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®

According to Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and publisher of Family Wealth Report, "The Annual Family Wealth Report Awards recognize the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth, and trusted advisor communities in North America."

Commenting on being selected as a finalist, Ruggie said, "We founded our firm with a mission and purpose forged by what we saw as an unanswered need in the marketplace: families seeking advocacy, compelling wealth and investment management capabilities, and execution—without compromise. While we serve many families, we operate as though we are the team serving a single family. We seek to get to know them intimately, coming to appreciate both their articulated and unarticulated needs, their challenges and aspirations. Only then can we truly deliver an exceptional experience uniquely tailored to them—a hallmark of our firm."

"From the perspective of our clients, it's more than how we manage their financial needs and implement strategies; it's how we stand beside them along their journey, helping them to better navigate the great complexity that encompasses their business, financial, and personal worlds."

The awards are judged by an expert panel of more than 40 judges. Finalists are selected on entrants' submissions, and their responses to questions across a range of qualitative and quantitative criteria and performance metrics. The judging process is rigorous and independent.

"The firms and individuals in the 9th Family Wealth Report program are worthy competitors and the ones who have reached the Finalist stage are truly outstanding," said Harris.

Winners will be announced May 4, 2022, at the Family Wealth Report Gala at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.

About Destiny Family Office

Central Florida-based Destiny Family Office is a Multi-Family Office founded in 2016 by CEO Thomas Ruggie, a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®), and 30-year veteran of the investment and financial planning industries. It was created to simplify complexity for its high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth client families and to empower them to focus on what is most important, so they may live their best lives and have the greatest impact on the world around them. Tom Ruggie began his career in 1991 and subsequently founded Ruggie Wealth Management, a Destiny Wealth Partners Firm, which has nearly $1B in Assets Under Management. He has been ranked among Barron's Top 1200 Advisors nine times, as a Forbes Best-in-State Advisor since its inception, and has been a Forbes Finance Council member since 2016.

About Family Wealth Report

Family Wealth Report provides unique and essential business intelligence on the world of North American family wealth—straight to subscribers' inboxes everyday, along with an archive of almost 200,000 relevant articles. It is part of the global WealthBriefing Network. Family Wealth Report is published by ClearView Financial Media with more than 20 years of experience providing information to the international financial services sector.

Investment advisory services offered through Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Destiny Wealth Partners also conducts business under the name Destiny Family Office and Ruggie Wealth Management. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Destiny Family Office is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should it be construed as a current or past endorsement of Destiny Family Office by any of its clients. Rankings published by magazines, and others, may base their selections on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Barron's rankings are based on factors including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

