This report provides a deep-dive investigation into the autonomous driving industry and detailed analysis on the LiDAR technologies, their components, and trends that enables autonomous driving. The report is an analysis of more than 180 pages with 100+ infographics and data tables.



The historical, actual, and forecasts of the sales demand for the cars by levels of automation is covered in the report. In the case of Level 2 vehicles, car sales of leading OEMs by models is also covered. In the case of Level 3 and above autonomy, the car sales are estimated and forecasted based on the announcements by the leading OEM brands.



The market is experiencing the launch of new LiDAR technologies every day. Many automotive LiDAR technology-focused start-ups are entering the market making it difficult to categories them into groups. As of the date of publication, the report identifies 10 different LiDAR technologies which are categorized in the following two groups. The report covers a detailed analysis and comparison of all the technologies mentioned below.



Industry Dynamics

Advanced driver assistance solutions to fully autonomous vehicle technology adoption trends in the next 15 - 20 years

Benefits and challenges of using LiDAR technology in sensor fusion system.

Impact of mobility-as-a-service, electrification, and autonomous driving altogether on the LiDAR market.

Regulations and its impact on ADAS & autonomous driving and consequently on the LiDAR technology adoption, by country-level assessment.

Two evident trends - conventional OEM model and robotic cars & shuttles model. How both these trends will shape the LiDAR market

Comparison of various LiDAR sensing technologies by emerging & leading companies.

LiDAR technologies - which ones will lead the market?

LiDAR illumination technology trends

Sensor fusion technology trends and impact of other sensing technologies such as camera, radar, and ultrasonic sensors

Impact of LiDAR + Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the autonomous driving space

Customers perspective on autonomous driving

Changing trends in LiDAR pricing with mass production



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Research Scope And Methodology

2.1. Scope Of The Study

2.2. Methodology



3 Changing Industry Dynamics

3.1. Adas And Autonomous Functions

3.1.1. Adas Cognitive Processes

3.1.2. The Many Levels Of Automation

3.1.3. Sae Levels Used By The Industry

3.2. Lidar Background

3.3. Benefits, Drivers, Challenges, And Opportunities In Adoption Of Autonomous Driving

3.3.1. Benefits

3.3.2. Market Enablers

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.4. Challenges

3.4. Recent Technological Advancements In Lidar Ecosystem

3.4.1. Frequency Modulated Continous Wave Lidar

3.4.2. Micro Motion Lidar

3.4.3. Velodyne Lidar Vls-128

3.4.4. Leddartech Leddarcore Lca2/Lca3

3.4.5. Video Lidar Technology.

3.4.6. Image Garde Lidar

3.4.7. Spectrum Scan

3.5. Autonomous Driving Projects

3.5.1. Government Funded Projects

3.5.2. Private Funded Projects

3.6. R&D Expenses In Autonomous Driving

3.6.1. R&D Expenses Of Car Makers

3.6.2. Top Automotive Suppliers R&D Expenses

3.7. Autonomous Driving From Buyers Perspective

3.8. Accessing Countries' Autonomous Vehicles Readiness Index

3.8.1. Government'S Role In Country'S Av Readiness

3.8.2. Social Acceptance

3.8.3. Ease Of Adoption

3.8.4. Technological Advancements

3.9. Assessing Countries' Autonomous Driving Regulations And Impact

3.9.1. North America

3.9.2. Europe

3.9.3. Latin America

3.9.4. Australasia

3.9.5. Southeast Asia

3.10. Mobility As A Service, Ev, And Autonomous Driving - Correlation And Impact

3.11. Shared Mobility - Autonomous Vehicles Biggest Market Opportunity

3.12. Connected And Autonomous Vehicles - Cost To Buyers



4 Lidar Demand From Oem Vehicles Manufacturers, Robotic Vehicles Manufacturers, And Automotive Suppliers Perspective

4.1. Lidar Demand Estimation And Forecast

4.2. Oem/Car Manufacturers Assessment

4.3. Robotic Vehicles Ecosystem Assessment

4.4. Automotive Suppliers Assessment

4.4.1. Continental

4.4.2. Delphi Automotive (Now Aptiv)

4.4.3. Autoliv

4.4.4. Valeo

4.4.5. Denso

4.4.6. Nvidia

4.4.7. Magna International

4.4.8. Zf Friedrichshafen Ag

4.4.9. Hella Ag

4.4.10. Renesas Electronics

4.4.11. Texas Instruments

4.4.12. Analog Devices

4.4.13. Integrated Device Technology (Acquired By Renesas)

4.4.14. First Sensor

4.4.15. Sensata Technologies



5 Lidar Technology And Suppliers Assessment

5.1. Photodetectors Technologies And Suppliers Assessment

5.1.1. Avalanche Photodiode Technology (Apd)

5.1.2. Silicon Photomultiplier (Sipm)

5.1.3. Pin Photodiode

5.1.4. Photodetector Suppliers Analysis

5.1.4.1. First Sensor

5.1.4.2. Hamamatsu Photonics

5.1.4.3. Excelitas Technologies

5.1.4.4. On Semiconductor

5.1.4.5. Osram Opto Semiconductor

5.1.4.6. Marktech Optoelectronics

5.1.4.7. Voxtel

5.1.4.8. Discovery Semiconductor

5.1.4.9. Laser Components

5.2. Emitter Technologies And Suppliers Assessment

5.2.1. Vcsel

5.2.2. Eel

5.2.3. Vcsel Electromagnetic Spectrum

5.2.3.1. Infrared Spectrum

5.2.4. Vcsel Growth In Automotive Lidar

5.2.5. Emitter Suppliers Analysis

5.2.5.1. Trilumina

5.2.5.2. Finisar

5.2.5.3. Philips Photonics

5.2.5.4. Princeton Optronics (Acquired By Ams)

5.2.5.5. Ii-Vi

5.2.5.6. Lasertel

5.2.5.7. O-Net Technologies

5.2.5.8. Iqe

5.2.5.9. Lumentum

5.2.5.10. Ams

5.2.5.11. Thorlabs

5.2.5.12. Broadcom



6 Investments In The Lidar Technology



7 Automotive Lidar Technologies Market Assessment

7.1. Mechanical Scanning Lidar Market

7.1.1. Multi-Channels Macro Scanning Lidar

7.1.1.1. Velodyne Lidar

7.1.1.2. Waymo

7.1.1.3. Ibeo Automotive Systems

7.1.1.4. Quanergy Systems

7.1.1.5. Ouster

7.1.1.6. Hesai Photonics Technology

7.1.1.7. Robosense

7.1.1.8. Leishen Intelligent Systems

7.1.1.9. Surestar

7.1.2. Micro Motion And Risley Prism

7.1.2.1. Cepton Technologies

7.1.2.2. Neptec Technologies

7.1.3. Other Mechanical Scanning Lidars

7.1.3.1. Luminar Technologies

7.1.3.2. Panasonic

7.1.3.3. Mirada Technologies

7.1.3.4. Livox Tech

7.2. Solid-State Lidar Market

7.2.1. Solid State Mems Based Lidar

7.2.1.1. Leddartech

7.2.1.2. Innoviz Technologies

7.2.1.3. Robosense

7.2.1.4. Pioneer

7.2.1.5. Aeye

7.2.1.6. Blickfeld

7.2.1.7. Sos Labs

7.2.2. Solid State Opa (Optical Phased Array)

7.2.2.1. Quanergy Systems

7.3. 3D Flash Lidar

7.3.1. Advanced Scientific Concept (Acquired By Continental Ag)

7.3.2. Tetravue

7.3.3. Xenomatix

7.3.4. Sense Photonics

7.4. Frequency Modulated Continious Wave (Fmcw) Lidar

7.4.1. Oryx Vision (Fmcw With Flash Technology)

7.4.2. Blackmore Sensor And Analytics (Fmcw With Optical-Phased Array Lidar)

7.4.3. Aeva (Fmcw With Optical-Phased Array Lidar)



8 References



