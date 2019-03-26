Detailed Physical Analysis of Honeywell's HG1120CA50 9-axis MEMS Inertial Sensor with Full Comparison of Sensonor STIM210 and the ADIS16460

DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Honeywell HG1120CA50 9-axis MEMS Inertial Sensor" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Accurate motion capture sensors are critical to the successful development of robots, smart agriculture, autonomous cars and drones. This requires high accuracy and reliability, and long mission life, which are not provided by standard consumer solutions. Honeywell has thus developed the HG1120CA50 inertial sensor to address what it calls the Internet of Moving Things' and related applications.



The HG1120CA50 is a compact 44 mm 47 mm 14 mm module designed to serve platform control, navigation and robotics applications. Mixing technologies developed for military applications and harsh environments with selected consumer MEMS sensors, the HG1120CA50 is a 9-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) with 500/sec digital gyroscope sensing, a 16g accelerometer and a 16 gauss magnetometer. It uses a low-cost MEMS technology based on STMicroelectronics' device process.



In order to achieve a cost effective and small module, Honeywell uses five MEMS components from STMicroelectronics developed for the smartphone industry. This design allows Honeywell to exploit STMicroelectronics' low-cost portfolio and thus to optimize manufacturing cost.



The report contains a detailed physical analysis with a process description and manufacturing cost analysis. Also, a full comparison with the Sensonor STIM210 and the ADIS16460 is included.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Main Chipset

Reverse Costing Methodology

Glossary

Characteristics IMU

2. Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc.

3. Physical Analysis

Views and Dimensions of the System

System Opening

CPU Board

Top side - External view



Top side - Main and IC component markings



Top side - Main component and IC identification



Bottom side - External view



Bottom side - Main component identification

MEMS Board

Sensor Components

6-Axis MEMS IMU



High-g 3-Axis accelerometer



3-Axis compass

Comparison with Sensonor STIM210 and ADI ADIS16460 Industrial IMUs

4. Cost Analysis

Accessing the BOM

PCB Cost

BOM Cost - CPU Board

BOM Cost - Mems Board

BOM Cost - IMU-Mechanical Parts

Material Cost Breakdown by Sub-Assembly

Material Cost Breakdown by Component Category

Accessing the Added Value (AV) Cost

Electronic Board Manufacturing Flow

Details of the Main Electronic Board AV Cost

Details of the System Assembly AV Cost

Added-Value Cost Breakdown

Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

5. Selling Price

Companies Mentioned



Honeywell International Inc.

STMicroelectronics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l7pbzc/detailed_physical?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

