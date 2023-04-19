Details Announces Collaboration with Orthodontic Suppliers to Save Practices Time

INDIANAPOLIS, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthodontic Details (Details) today announced it is collaborating with 3M Oral Care, DynaFlex, G&H Orthodontics, Reliance Orthodontic Products and other orthodontic suppliers to make ordering supplies easier for practices.

Details, the ordering platform built exclusively for orthodontics, gives practices one place to order from any supplier. Through this collaboration, practices will be able to start using Details faster, while suppliers benefit from tighter overall integration.

Details President Nick Wangler and Orthodontist Dr. Doug Depew speaking at the Mother of Pearls Conference Details Director of Strategic Partnerships, Addison Wissel showing the Details ordering platform to orthodontic practice manager Kenneth Moss.

"Practices want to focus on patients, not purchasing supplies," said Details President, Nick Wangler. "One of the best ways we can help them do that is reducing friction in the ordering process for practices and suppliers alike. Because we're supplier agnostic, we're able to leverage our technology to help make ordering more efficient across the board."

Details has grown from zero to 85 practices in the 13 months since it launched its ordering platform, garnering attention from suppliers, industry partners and practices alike.

Supplier partners range from industry leaders to long-time orthodontic favorites including 3M Oral Care, DynaFlex, Reliance Orthodontic Products, G&H Orthodontics, Amtouch, Allure, Young Specialties, Plak Smacker, Wild Smiles, Baylab, and more. While Details works with all orthodontic suppliers, the company shared these suppliers as being proactive in finding ways to save practices time with ordering.

"Today's announcement is a reflection of how deeply these suppliers care about their customers," shared Details Vice President of Practice Success, Carrianne Garrison Ford. "By working together, we're able to make life easier for orthodontic practices, no matter who they order from. And this is just the beginning."

Garrison Ford most recently served as the procurement team lead at Smile Doctors, before joining Details last fall.

In addition to collaborating with suppliers, the company has established partnerships with Neon Canvas, Mari's List, CFO Ortho, Jill Allen & Associates, Merchant Cost Consulting, and others.

In January, the largest buying group in orthodontics, Mari's List, announced they were using Details technology for their innovative membership portal, which allows members to quickly find information about a particular consultant, supplier, or promotion. In April, Wild Smiles announced Details as the exclusive e-commerce ordering solution for their customers.

Details is also working with fellow technology companies, like Grin, to ensure practices using both companies have a smooth ordering experience. While Details connects practices and suppliers, Grin is a comprehensive virtual care platform that connects practices and patients. Like Details, Grin has experienced exponential growth, doubling subscription practice accounts since October, and being used by thousands of practice owners and team members, and tens of thousands of patients.

"I feel lucky to work in an industry where fellow technology companies, vendors, and suppliers alike are open to new ideas," Jeff Biggs, DDS, MS, Indianapolis orthodontist, and Details CEO shared. "The less time a practice spends on the administrative side of ordering, the more time they can spend clinically. That gives us as orthodontists the ability to take on more patients, while still delivering outstanding patient outcomes."

