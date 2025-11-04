DETIKO Introduces New Smart Bird Feeders: ABS and Bamboo Editions Bring AI and Solar Power to Backyard Birdwatching

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DETIKO has officially launched its new Smart Bird Feeder Series, featuring two models for bird-watching enthusiasts: the ABS Edition ($149.99) and the Bamboo Edition ($169.99). Both are engineered to make everyday birdwatching into an intelligent, convenient, and sustainable experience, allowing users to connect with nature like never before.

The DETIKO Smart Bird Feeder series turns every garden, patio, or backyard into a real-time bird observatory. Both models feature advanced AI recognition that identifies more than 2,800 species, allowing users to learn about each visiting bird directly from their phone. The built-in camera captures high-definition footage, while the solar-powered battery ensures continuous operation throughout the seasons.

The Smart Bird Feeder (ABS Edition) features a distinctive red-and-green weatherproof housing (IP65 rated), built to endure rain, snow, and summer heat, across temperatures from -10℃ to 55℃. Equipped with a 2K (3MP) HD camera and a 147-degree wide-angle lens, it delivers clear, immersive views of every feather and motion. Its IP65-rated body protects the system from the elements, and a 5200 mAh solar-rechargeable battery provides up to 3 months of continuous use.

The feeder also comes with multiple feeding modules, allowing users to place nuts, mealworms, nectar, or water to attract a variety of bird species, including delicate visitors like hummingbirds, bringing extra vibrancy and joy to any yard. Through the InstaVision app (available for both Android and iOS), users receive instant motion alerts, share feeds with family members, and save favorite bird moments locally or in the cloud. All user data and video footage are stored securely on U.S.-based servers, ensuring privacy and compliance with data standards. The integrated intelligent motion filtering ensures a peaceful, precise, and focused experience, allowing for genuine wildlife interactions.

For those who appreciate natural integration and environmental consciousness, the Smart Bird Feeder (Bamboo Edition) introduces a refined, organic alternative. Crafted from FSC-certified bamboo and sealed for moisture, it features a distinctive wing-shaped roof inspired by the motion of flight. Beneath its warm, natural surface lies the same intelligent foundation, an HD wide-angle camera with real-time AI bird recognition. The solar roof panel maintains continuous power, effortlessly and sustainably capturing wildlife moments. The bamboo model delivers a quieter, softer aesthetic that blends into any natural landscape, offering both beauty and smart functionality in one eco-conscious design. As with the ABS Edition, users can access real-time notifications, AI species cards, and shared family viewing, which leverages cloud-based recognition models.

Both versions include night vision capabilities, allowing users to observe nocturnal visitors in low-light conditions. Real-time video streaming, local and cloud-based storage, and family sharing make it easy to relive and share discoveries. Each visit is automatically logged with images and timestamps, creating a personal archive of bird encounters that grows over time.

With easy installation, intelligent sensing, and sustainable energy use, the DETIKO Smart Bird Feeder reimagines how technology can bring people closer to the natural world. Whether for families introducing children to wildlife, professionals seeking a relaxing outdoor connection, or enthusiasts deepening their appreciation for nature, DETIKO offers a thoughtful balance of design, intelligence, and connection.

Both models are now available for purchase through the DETIKO Amazon Store .

About DETIKO

DETIKO is an innovative technology brand dedicated to creating smart camera solutions that enhance everyday life. Focused on the intersection of people, nature, and technology, DETIKO develops intelligent imaging products for outdoor, home, pet, and automotive use. Powered by expertise in AI algorithms, IoT hardware, image processing, and secure U.S.-based cloud infrastructure, DETIKO designs products that combine reliable performance with intuitive user experiences. Through continuous innovation, the brand aims to make intelligent vision more accessible, helping users stay connected, secure, and inspired in their daily environments.

