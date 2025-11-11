DETIKO Launches Black Friday Deals on Its Smart Bird Feeders

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday season, DETIKO invites nature lovers and smart home enthusiasts to rediscover the outdoors through innovation. Until December 1, the brand's new Smart Bird Feeder Series will be available on Amazon, with exclusive holiday discounts of up to 35%.

A Smarter Way to Connect with Nature

The DETIKO Smart Bird Feeder combines intelligent AI recognition with sustainable energy design, turning any backyard into an interactive wildlife hub. With a 2K HD wide-angle camera, real-time bird identification, and InstaVision app integration, users can watch, record, and share every feathered visitor. Each bird sighting is automatically recognized and logged, creating a personal "species diary" for the whole family. A key advantage is its 147° ultra-wide viewing angle, significantly broader than the typical 122°–130° range found in most feeders. This wider perspective greatly reduces blind spots and captures a larger feeding area, allowing users to observe and record every feathered visitor in full view.

The solar-powered system ensures effortless, year-round operation, while the weather-resistant body (IP65) keeps the device reliable through rain, snow, and sunshine. Whether for children learning about biodiversity or adults seeking peaceful moments amid daily life, DETIKO delivers the perfect blend of technology and tranquility.

Regular price: $149.99 → Black Friday: $96.99 (35% off)

Simple, durable, and intelligently designed, the ABS Edition features a red-and-green weatherproof housing with the same AI and solar-charging system, in a clean, modern shell ideal for any backyard.

Regular price: $169.99 → Black Friday: $118.99 (30% off)

Crafted from FSC-certified bamboo with a wing-shaped solar roof, the Bamboo Edition offers a natural aesthetic for eco-conscious users. Beneath its smooth finish lies the same advanced AI system, sustainably powered and beautifully integrated into the environment.

Both editions feature motion detection, night vision, real-time notifications, and multi-user family sharing through the InstaVision App.z

Perfect Gift for the Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, the DETIKO Smart Bird Feeder makes an ideal gift for families, educators, seniors, or anyone who loves nature. It transforms backyards into living classrooms, providing hours of peaceful observation and connection.

Both Black Friday deals are now live through the DETIKO Amazon Store , with an exclusive 5% off promo code (ACVA2OKD), valid through December 3.

Shop now and bring nature closer this season.

About DETIKO



DETIKO is an innovative technology brand dedicated to creating smart camera solutions that enhance everyday life. Focused on the intersection of people, nature, and technology, DETIKO develops intelligent imaging products for outdoor, home, pet, and automotive use. Powered by expertise in AI algorithms, IoT hardware, image processing, and secure U.S.-based cloud infrastructure, DETIKO designs products that combine reliable performance with intuitive user experiences. Through continuous innovation, the brand aims to make intelligent vision more accessible, helping users stay connected, secure, and inspired in their daily environments.

SOURCE DETIKO