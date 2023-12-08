Detroit 2030 District Launches Innovative Program to Advance Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in Detroit

DETROIT, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit 2030 District (District) is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking program to assist its building members with installing Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations. This initiative marks a significant step forward in reducing carbon emissions in the city.

The program is designed to address the growing demand for reliable and accessible charging solutions in Detroit with equity at the center of the program. The District has partnered with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to bring this program to its members.

"Leading the future of mobility takes a collaborative approach, and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification is proud to partner with the Detroit 2030 District on their initiative to improve EV infrastructure and accessibility in Detroit," said Justine Johnson, Chief Mobility Officer. "This program supports our collective efforts to address challenges and ensure Michigan continues to be a leader in mobility solutions."

The District is also partnering with other like-minded Detroit-based nonprofits to make this program a reality. The partners include NextEnergy , Powering Michigan , Michigan Clean Cities and DTE Energy.

"The Powering Michigan team of NECA Contractors and IBEW Local 58 electricians are pleased to be the installation partners for this innovative program. As leaders in the EV installation space, the Powering Michigan team looks forward to supporting building owners with expertise and providing meaningful career exploration opportunities," said Jennifer Mefford, Director of Business Development, at Powering Michigan.

The District is a program aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the city. With over 480 buildings enrolled, the program is able to work towards its mission of reducing carbon at a large scale. The program offers its members free education and resources. In addition, building members receive assistance with benchmarking their buildings to help them track and manage energy and water consumption.

"We are committed to reducing the carbon emissions in Detroit, and this program will allow us to assist our building members in navigating the process of installing an EV charging station at their building," said Connie Lilley, Executive Director. "The process can be daunting, and this program allows our members to apply for financial and installation assistance to make it easier and more affordable."

For more information about the District and tickets for the Annual Kickoff Party & Fundraiser on January 31, 2024 being held at the Masonic Temple, visit 2030districts.org/Detroit.

About the Detroit 2030 District:

The Detroit 2030 District is a city-wide effort to create a district of high-performance buildings focusing on reducing building members' energy and water consumption, transportation emissions, and operating expenses. The Detroit 2030 District is one of Twenty-four 2030 Districts across North America focusing on carbon reduction from the built environment. The Detroit 2030 District has 62 million square feet of commercial building space dedicated to the effort in Detroit.

SOURCE Detroit 2030 District