Detroit Area HVAC Experts Provide Tips to Stay Cool Without Running Up Costs

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says Michigan is expected to be hotter than normal this summer and homeowners can expect higher utility bills if they don't take preventative measures

DETROIT, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, says that a hotter-than-average summer this year will see many Michigan homeowners faced with increased utility bills to stay cool.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says temperatures in Michigan this summer are expected to be higher and homeowners should take steps to keep their utility bills from skyrocketing.

"Summer 2024 is supposed to be three to four degrees hotter than normal, and that means that Detroit residents are going to have to dig deep to pay those extra utility costs," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "But with a little planning and some precaution, homeowners can beat the heat without breaking the bank."

Hottle said there are several options to help homeowners keep their homes cool without turning up the air conditioning. These include:

Closing the blinds. Homeowners can invest in blinds or block-out curtains and keep them closed during the hottest part of the day to reduce the temperature in their homes.

Homeowners can invest in blinds or block-out curtains and keep them closed during the hottest part of the day to reduce the temperature in their homes. Adjusting ceiling fans. Make sure fans are rotating counter-clockwise during the summer months. This will push air downward and create a cooling effect. Box fans can also be placed throughout the home to move cool air around.

Make sure fans are rotating counter-clockwise during the summer months. This will push air downward and create a cooling effect. Box fans can also be placed throughout the home to move cool air around. Investing in a new air conditioning unit. Many new AC units are made to cool the air more efficiently. ENERGY STAR-qualified residential air conditioners can save homeowners up to $394 more than less efficient models. Homeowners may also qualify for state or local rebates for purchasing a more efficient HVAC system.

Many new AC units are made to cool the air more efficiently. ENERGY STAR-qualified residential air conditioners can save homeowners up to more than less efficient models. Homeowners may also qualify for state or local rebates for purchasing a more efficient HVAC system. Changing the light bulbs. Incandescent and halogen light bulbs produce a lot of heat. Homeowners who switch to LED bulbs not only reduce the heat the lights produce, but also save money because LED bulbs use less energy.

Incandescent and halogen light bulbs produce a lot of heat. Homeowners who switch to LED bulbs not only reduce the heat the lights produce, but also save money because LED bulbs use less energy. Cooking outdoors. Instead of heating up the house by using the stove, homeowners can cook their meals outside on the grill or prepare meals that don't require cooking.

Instead of heating up the house by using the stove, homeowners can cook their meals outside on the grill or prepare meals that don't require cooking. Investing in a smart thermostat. By setting temperatures higher when no one is at home or at night, homeowners can save money. A programmable thermostat will increase the temperature while the family is away during the day but can drop the temperature before the family returns home.

"The average family's utility costs jump about 8% across the country as the mercury rises," Hottle said. "And with increases in the cost of fuel and hotter-than-average temperatures, this can take its toll on the average American's pocketbook. By taking a few precautions, your family could save some money this summer without staying hot all the time."

For more information about C & C Heating & Air, visit https://candcheat.com/.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE C & C Heating & Air Conditioning