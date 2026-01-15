Detroit Auto Show Hosts Panel Convened by Michigan EIBC Featuring Key MI Stakeholders Across EV Ecosystem Featuring Walker-Miller Energy Services

DETROIT, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Walker-Miller Energy Services team is looking forward to hearing from Komal Doshi, VP of Beneficial Electrification and Mobility at Walker-Miller Energy Services, as she participates as a panelist at the Detroit Auto Show on January 15, 2026: "Rewired for the Future: Aligning Key Stakeholders for Unified EV Engagement," hosted by the Michigan EIBC.

Utility and state rebate programs are essential to enabling EV adoption, but there are gaps in how potential customers can learn about those programs. Automakers, auto dealers, charging companies, utilities, and community leaders all need to work together to ensure EV program information reaches customers.

Michigan EIBC Policy Principal Sophia Schuster moderates this panel focused on strengthening and executing best practice communication strategies to implement transportation electrification programs and enable EV adoption. Schuster will be joined by panelists representing critical stakeholder groups across the EV space:

Katie Coleman, President, Bowman Auto Group





Komal Doshi, VP of Beneficial Electrification & Mobility, Walker-Miller Energy Services





Neal Foley, Director of Marketing and Transportation Electrification, DTE Energy





Alex Keros, Sr. VP of Product, EVgo





Michael Matten, Director of EV Policy and Regulatory Affairs, General Motors

This panel is scheduled during the annual Media and Industry Days at the 2026 Detroit Auto Show (Jan. 14-15) – exclusive preview days for press and industry professionals, featuring new vehicle reveals, keynotes, and panels at the Mobility Global Forum, offering deep dives into automotive innovation before the public opening. These days provide early access to the show floor, presentations on future mobility, with networking opportunities, awards and events taking place.

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026.





Thursday, January 15, 2026. Time: Generally 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (show floor opens earlier for media).





Generally 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (show floor opens earlier for media). Location: Huntington Place, Detroit.

For more information and to buy tickets visit https://detroitautoshow.com/industry-days-tickets/.

PRESS INQUIRIES: Kebina Young

Sr. Mngr., Marketing and Corporate Communications, Walker-Miller Energy Services

cell: (313) 570-1747

[email protected]

SOURCE Walker-Miller Energy Services