Walker-Miller Energy Services and ComEd Honored with Prestigious Industry Award for Energy Saving Kit Marketing and Portal Campaign

Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance's annual Inspiring Efficiency Awards recognizes innovative initiatives that help bring the advantages of clean energy to every community

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA) announced that Walker-Miller Energy Services, along with ComEd, will receive an Inspiring Efficiency Marketing Award for ComEd's Energy Saving Kits portal and marketing program. This award was one of only nine to be presented at the Midwest Energy Solutions Conference in Chicago, Jan. 27–29.

Walker-Miller Energy Services and ComEd teams accept the IEA Marketing award during the 2026 MES Conference by MEEA.

"As leaders in clean energy equity and inclusive community engagement, we are committed to ensuring every community benefits from the transformative impact of clean energy. We deeply appreciate the partnership of ComEd as we work together to serve the broader community with meaningful, equitable impact, says Carla Walker-Miller, Founder and CEO of Walker-Miller Energy Services. "We are truly changing lives, and I could not be prouder of our team members."

In 2025, ComEd collaborated with Walker-Miller, the implementation contractor for ComEd's Product Distribution offering that offers the Energy Saving Kits. The two organizations collaborated on a unique outreach approach for distributing free energy-efficient product kits, leveraging ComEd's market segmentation data to drive targeted email outreach. ComEd and Walker-Miller developed an application process for income-eligible customers seeking a free kit and launched a secure, mobile-friendly portal with a simple three-step request process accessible on any device. Each kit in the campaign included LED light bulbs, night lights and weatherization products such as weatherstripping, rope caulk and door sweeps.

"ComEd is dedicated to expanding access to programs that can reduce energy use in ways that help the environment, while reducing the energy burden for those who need it most," said Philip Roy, ComEd's Director of Clean Energy Solutions. "We're proud to be recognized for expanding the benefits of energy-efficient technology across northern Illinois so that all customers have access to energy-efficiency measures that can save them money and energy."

ComEd's Energy Saving Kits, which have been offered to ComEd customers in various versions for approximately 10 years, enable income-eligible customers to request and receive a complimentary kit containing a selection of energy-saving products that, when properly installed, can enhance household energy efficiency to help customers save money on monthly energy bills.

ComEd supported the rollout with an email marketing campaign to inform customers about the offering and educate them about energy and cost savings from installing complementary products. This direct communication helped reach previously unaware customers, enabling them to engage at their convenience and benefit from energy-saving opportunities. By prioritizing income-eligible households, the campaign ensured that energy-saving resources reached those most in need. This strategy led to a significant increase in kit requests.

MEEA's annual Marketing award recognizes organizations for impactful campaigns that increase participation in energy efficiency programs, promote energy efficient product adoption, or encourage changes in energy use behavior in the Midwest. The award also highlights innovative marketing efforts that effectively connect customers with energy efficiency programs and products.

"MEEA is very proud to present the Inspiring Efficiency Marketing Award to ComEd and Walker-Miller Energy Services for reimagining customer engagement through their Energy Saving Kit campaign—making energy efficiency accessible, convenient, and impactful for thousands of income-qualified households," said MEEA Executive Director Paige Knutsen.

MEEA's Inspiring Efficiency Marketing Award builds on ComEd's recognized success in providing an award-winning energy-efficiency program. Since its launch in 2008, this program has saved customers a total of over $12 billion on their energy bills and reduced electricity consumption by 103 million megawatt-hours. These savings are comparable to preventing more than 77 billion pounds of carbon emissions that contribute to climate change, which is the equivalent of planting more than 35 million acres of trees.

For more information on ComEd's residential energy-efficiency programs, visit ComEd.com/WaysToSave. Click here to view all 2026 MEEA award winners, awarded Jan. 28.

About Walker-Miller Energy Services

Walker-Miller Energy Services, headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, is a Certified B Corporation committed to empowering people and enriching communities through clean energy. As the convener of the annual Resilience and Equity in the Clean Energy Sector Summit (RECESS), Walker-Miller champions diversity, equity, and inclusion while reducing energy burdens, creating jobs, and expanding opportunities for underrepresented communities. Learn more at wmenergy.com.

About ComEd

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 company and one of the nation's largest utility companies, serving more than 10.7 million electricity and natural gas customers. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state's population. For more information visit ComEd.com , and connect with the company on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

About Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance

MEEA leverages their expertise to be the Midwest's leading resource for our members, allies, policymakers and the broader sector to promote energy efficiency as the essential pathway to achieve a clean, affordable, equitable and sustainable future. Visit mwalliance.org for more information.

