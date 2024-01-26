Detroit City Distillery Launches Online Sales of Pączki Day Vodka, Orange Cream Pączki Day Vodka, Hometown Horseradish Vodka; Introduces Bottled Espresso Martini and Polish Bloody Mary Cocktails

National distribution available for PDV via Seelbach's

Pączki Party Scheduled on Saturday, February 10

DETROIT, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at 8 a.m., Detroit City Distillery (DCD) marks the culmination of months of meticulous distillation and bottling efforts with the online launch of their sought-after Pączki Day Vodka (PDV) and its variant, Orange Cream Pączki Day Vodka, along with Hometown Horseradish and the newly introduced Espresso Martini and Polish Bloody Mary bottled cocktails. These products are now available for purchase at www.detroitcitydistillery.com/shop.

On Sale Today - PDV Lineup of Spirits

Detroit City Distillery's Paczki Day Vodka 2024 - Sales begin Jan., 26, 2024 Detroit City Distillery's Paczki Day Vodka 2024

Pączki Day Vodka ( $35 per bottle): This 80-proof Polish vodka is a crystal-clear spirit distilled with fresh raspberry pączki from the renowned New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck . It boasts a smooth, buttery texture with a distinctive raspberry finish, making it perfect for savoring chilled over ice, blending into cocktails, or using as a unique pączki chaser.

( per bottle): This 80-proof Polish vodka is a crystal-clear spirit distilled with fresh raspberry pączki from the renowned New Palace Bakery in . It boasts a smooth, buttery texture with a distinctive raspberry finish, making it perfect for savoring chilled over ice, blending into cocktails, or using as a unique pączki chaser. Orange Cream Pączki Day Vodka ( $35 per bottle): Similar to the original PDV, this variant is an 80-proof Polish vodka that's crystal clear and distilled with fresh orange cream pączki from Hamtramck's New Palace Bakery. It shares the same smooth, buttery qualities with a unique orange cream finish.

( per bottle): Similar to the original PDV, this variant is an 80-proof Polish vodka that's crystal clear and distilled with fresh orange cream pączki from New Palace Bakery. It shares the same smooth, buttery qualities with a unique orange cream finish. Hometown Horseradish Vodka ( $30 per bottle): This clear, 80-proof Michigan vodka is infused with freshly-ground horseradish, offering a bright, crisp taste that is ideally suited to making the perfect Bloody Mary.

( per bottle): This clear, 80-proof vodka is infused with freshly-ground horseradish, offering a bright, crisp taste that is ideally suited to making the perfect Bloody Mary. Espresso Martini Bottled Cocktail ( $10 per bottle): Crafted with PDV, DCD's proprietary coffee liqueur, coffee, and Demerara sugar, this bottled cocktail is ready to pour and enjoy.

( per bottle): Crafted with PDV, DCD's proprietary coffee liqueur, coffee, and Demerara sugar, this bottled cocktail is ready to pour and enjoy. Polish Bloody Mary ( $14 per bottle): Featuring DCD's Hometown Horseradish Vodka and a specially crafted Bloody Mary mix, this bottled cocktail offers a unique twist on the classic Bloody Mary.

How to Buy

All spirits are available for online purchase at www.detroitcitydistillery.com/shop and will be available for pick up at DCD's Tasting Room at 2462 Riopelle Street in Eastern Market starting at 4 p.m. today.

For those outside Michigan, Pączki Day Vodka can also be purchased online and shipped nationally via Seelbach's.

Pączki Day Vodka Party – February 10

On Saturday, February 10, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., DCD will once again host their annual Pączki Day Party at their Tasting Room at 2462 Riopelle Street in Eastern Market, indoors and outdoors, with limited capacity and free admission. The outdoor patio area encompasses an entire city block. Food, including Polish favorites, will be available for sale, along with PDV cocktails and DCD's regular menu of spirits.

How Pączki Day Vodka is Made

Pączki Day Vodka is made by distilling fresh raspberry pączki in 100 percent potato vodka from Poland and Michigan in a 500-gallon copper pot still. The result is a crystal-clear one-of-a-kind spirit that is smooth, buttery and has a distinct raspberry finish. It can be enjoyed chilled over ice, mixed in a cocktail or as a pączki chaser.

There are no artificial ingredients, flavors or sweeteners commonly used in mainstream flavored vodka. DCD's goal is to make a true craft spirit that highlights the taste of these perfectly handmade, glazed raspberry pączki from Hamtramck's New Palace Bakery.

Detroit City Distillery is renowned for their award-winning small batch artisanal bourbon, whiskey, rye, gin, and vodka, crafted using the finest local ingredients sourced from farms near the distillery. The distillery achieved global acclaim at the 2023 World Spirits Competition in San Francisco, where its Butcher's Cut Bourbon and Homegrown Rye whiskies each won a Double-Gold Medal, the event's highest honor. This achievement underscores DCD's commitment to excellence, with Butcher's Cut Bourbon receiving its second Double Gold and Homegrown Rye its third, having previously won in 2020 and 2022. Additionally, DCD's Four Grain Bourbon was awarded Gold for the second time.

Editor's Note:

Detroit City Distillery representatives are available for demonstrations and interviews.

Photos and Video are available here via Google.

SOURCE Detroit City Distillery