Detroit City Distillery's Celebrated Pączki Day Vodka Makes a Comeback on January 26 with National Distribution Via Seelbach's

Exclusive, limited-edition spirit crafted with fresh raspberry paczki, a cherished Fat Tuesday tradition

Pączki Day Vodka Party returns on February 10

DETROIT, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time to beat back the winter blues, Detroit City Distillery (DCD) announced today that its ultra-popular celebratory spirit, Pączki Day Vodka, will go on sale on Friday, January 26 at 8 a.m. online at detroitcitydistillery.com/shop. Also, this year, DCD will increase supply of Pączki Day Vodka available for direct-to-consumer shipping in select states nationwide via its new partner, Seelbach's, an online distributor of craft spirits.

Once again, this year's release will be made with fresh raspberry pączki from Hamtramck's iconic New Palace Bakery. Bottles are $35 each. Customers can pick up their online orders directly on January 26 at 4 p.m. at DCD's Tasting Room at 2462 Riopelle Street in Detroit's Eastern Market.

"It's been amazing to see what started as an experiment to make 20 bottles for just friends and family six years ago became a tradition within Michigan's Polish community and expanded to families and communities across the nation," said J.P. Jerome, master distiller and co-owner of Detroit City Distillery. "We've had people travel from all over the country, visiting us here in Detroit, just to get their hands on this once-a-year spirit so they can celebrate with family back home on Pączki Day, also known as Fat Tuesday."

What Are Pączki?

For the uninitiated, pączki (plural) are rich, filled donuts in various flavors enjoyed on Fat Tuesday before Lent. Pączki resemble donuts but are made with an enriched dough that often incorporates eggs, butter and milk, as well as vodka, which limits the absorption of fats during frying, keeping the exterior crust crisp. Pączki are coated in powdered sugar or glaze and come in traditional flavors like raspberry, strawberry, lemon, plum, apple and custard.

How Pączki Day Vodka is Made

Pączki Day Vodka is made by distilling fresh raspberry pączki in 100 percent potato vodka from Poland and Michigan in a 500-gallon copper pot still. The result is a crystal-clear one-of-a-kind spirit that is smooth, buttery and has a distinct raspberry finish. It can be enjoyed chilled over ice, mixed in a cocktail or as a pączki chaser.

There are no artificial ingredients, flavors or sweeteners commonly used in mainstream flavored vodka. DCD's goal is to make a true craft spirit that highlights the taste of these perfectly handmade, glazed raspberry pączki from Hamtramck's New Palace Bakery.

"We like to think of it as a Pączki Day Party in a bottle," added Jerome. "At 88 proof, it's ultra-smooth, and you can really taste the raspberry and buttery pastry of the pączki."

Pączki Day Vodka Party – February 10

On Saturday, February 10, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., DCD will once again host their annual Pączki Day Party at their Tasting Room at 2462 Riopelle Street in Eastern Market, indoors and outdoors, with limited capacity and free admission. The outdoor patio area encompasses an entire city block. Food, including Polish favorites, will be available for sale, along with PDV cocktails and DCD's regular menu of spirits.

Detroit City Distillery is renowned for their award-winning small batch artisanal bourbon, whiskey, rye, gin, and vodka, crafted using the finest local ingredients sourced from farms near the distillery. The distillery achieved global acclaim at the 2023 World Spirits Competition in San Francisco, where its Butcher's Cut Bourbon and Homegrown Rye whiskies each won a Double-Gold Medal, the event's highest honor. This achievement underscores DCD's commitment to excellence, with Butcher's Cut Bourbon receiving its second Double Gold and Homegrown Rye its third, having previously won in 2020 and 2022. Additionally, DCD's Four Grain Bourbon was awarded Gold for the second time.

To explore Pączki Day Vodka and DCD's diverse range of products, visit www.detroitcitydistillery.com or follow them on social media at @detroitcitydistillery. Please note, customers must be 21 or older to purchase alcohol.

Pączki Day Vodka goes on sale online at detroitcitydistillery.com/shop at 8 a.m., Friday, January 26. Patrons can begin picking up their orders the same day at 4 p.m. at the Detroit City Distillery's Tasting Room in Eastern Market at the Pączki Day Vodka release party. Pączki Day Vodka will also be available at select liquor stores throughout Michigan while supplies last. Increased quantities are also available for direct-to-consumer shipping partnerships via Seelbach's.

