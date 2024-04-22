Detroit home services company offers tips to help homeowners celebrate Earth Day

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says making some minor adjustments around the home can help conserve energy and water

DETROIT, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, says homeowners can celebrate Earth Day on April 22 by doing their part to conserve water and energy with a few simple tips.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning General Manager Dayna Hottle says homeowners can celebrate Earth Day by making some minor adjustments around the home to conserve energy and water.

"It doesn't take much to conserve water and curb our energy use if we take the time to make some small changes around the home," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "Earth Day is the perfect time to remind ourselves how important it is to conserve our greatest natural resources and save some money on energy costs in the process."

Hottle said switching to energy- and water-saving devices and making some small adjustments around the home can dramatically reduce consumption. These ideas include:

Install low-flow faucets and toilets. Replacing old, inefficient faucets with newer low-flow models can save the average family up to 700 gallons of water a year, and a low-flow toilet can save between 11,000 and 35,000 gallons a year. Change HVAC air filters regularly. An HVAC system runs more efficiently if it is able to run free from dust and debris. It is also a good idea to have the system maintained at least once a year. Install a smart thermostat. Smart or programmable thermostats help save energy costs by adjusting a home's air conditioning and heating to run less when no one is at home. A smart thermostat "learns" a family's habits over time and will automatically adjust to meet the residents' needs. Don't wash until there is a full load. Waiting until there is a full load of dishes or laundry to run the dishwasher or washing machine helps save water and electricity. Switch to LED lights. LED lights use up to 85% less energy to deliver the same amount of light as their incandescent cousins, and they last longer. One bulb can save homeowners up to $100 over the course of the bulb's lifetime. Mind the gaps. Homeowners should check their windows and doors regularly to see if there are any cracks or gaps. If gaps are found, they can be filled with caulk or weatherstripping. This keeps the air generated from the home's HVAC unit in and outdoor air out. Keep showers short and turn off the lights. Shortening a shower by as little as four minutes can save up to 4,000 gallons a year, while turning off the lights in unoccupied rooms will save several kilowatts per hour, depending on the bulb's wattage.

"These are all easy things a homeowner can easily do and will help conserve energy," Hottle said. "Your local utility company can also perform an energy audit on your home to help you identify other ways to conserve energy and water. We can celebrate Earth Day by all doing our part to live sustainable lives."

For more information about C & C Heating & Air, visit https://candcheat.com/.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE C & C Heating & Air Conditioning