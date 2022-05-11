Detroit HVAC company gives homeowners tips to maximize their air conditioning this summer

"With the price of everything on the rise, homeowners looking to make their air conditioning run more efficiently and drive down utility costs should follow these tips," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating and Air Conditioning. "We want homeowners to be able to stay comfortable and cool without breaking the bank."

Hottle said the first thing any homeowner should do is schedule a maintenance appointment to have their air conditioning unit serviced and tuned up before really hot weather hits their area. During an HVAC tune-up visit, a technician will check the unit's electrical connections and thermostat, test the airflow, clean the coils and condensate drain, and lubricate the moving parts.

"Yearly maintenance not only helps keep a homeowner's warranty up-to-date, it also ensures the unit will perform to the best of its ability this summer," she said.

Hottle said that homeowners should also:

Consider investing in a smart thermostat. These devices "learn" a homeowner's routines so that it can heat or cool based on when the home will be occupied and can also be adjusted quickly via the homeowner's smart phone from anywhere in the world. Close the blinds. Shuttering the blinds during the heat of the day can help insulate windows against the hot summer sun while stopping cold air from escaping. Use a ceiling fan. Ceiling fans do not decrease the temperature in a room, but when used with a home's AC unit, they can work to displace rising hot air and help the room feel cooler. Fans also help dry up humidity-causing moisture. Keep the filter changed. This is a very simple step homeowners can take to reduce energy costs. A dirty filter can cause the air conditioner to work harder to keep a home cool. Changing the filter once every one to three months, depending upon the manufacturer's recommendation, will keep the unit cleaner so it will not have to work as hard to cool the home. Set the temperature tempo in the morning. Homeowners should cool their space first thing in the morning and rely on the air conditioning to maintain a comfortable temperature later in the day.

"The key to keeping your home cool without running up your utility bill is to avoid overloading your air conditioning unit," Hottle said. "By making sure the unit is well-maintained and by using a few tricks to boost its efficiency, you should be able to stay cool for less this summer."

