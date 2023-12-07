Detroit Lions, Comerica Bank Collaboration Returns to "Double the Impact" for My Cause My Cleats Campaign

In Support of F.A.R.M. (Family Assistance for Renaissance Men), Detroit Lions to match up to $100,000 in donations; Comerica contributes $10,000

DETROIT, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Lions and Comerica Bank announced today their community collaboration as part of the annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, encouraging the community to "Double the Impact" by donating to F.A.R.M. Family Assistance for Renaissance Men, a non-profit organization focused on the rehabilitation and reuniting of fathers with their children.

The community can support the My Cause My Cleats endeavor by making a donation to F.A.R.M via its website at farm-mi-org and by selecting the green DONATE option.

For the first $100,000 donated to the campaign, the Detroit Lions Foundation will match each of those dollars contributed through Sunday, December 10. To contribute to the collaboration, Comerica Bank is donating the $10,000 F.A.R.M., a 2023 Detroit Lions Inspire Change social justice initiative grantee and community partner of Comerica Bank.

"As the Detroit Lions players showcase and highlight their special charitable causes on the field, My Cause My Cleats allows us to recognize and appreciate the impact those non-profit organizations have in transforming our communities," said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President. "As we strive to help support those in need, we can strengthen our efforts through dedicated teamwork and partnerships that deliver critical resources. We appreciate this commitment made by the Lions organization in supporting the ongoing efforts to serve others and inspire change."

In the first year of the Lions and Comerica's My Cause My Cleats collaboration, the "Double the Impact" campaign raised over $102,000 for the Pure Heart Foundation. With the Lions $100,000 match, a total of $202,000 was contributed through the 2022 campaign.

Located in Detroit, F.A.R.M. provides a wide range of mentoring, father child relationship building, education and skills training, legal assistance, child support help, housing assistance to help men reunite with and make a difference within their children's lives. F.A.R.M. strengthens families by teaching men the principles of fatherhood and become a greater asset to their children, caregivers, communities and society.

"We are grateful for the support we have received from the Detroit Lions, Comerica Bank, and the Detroit community that will further our mission to help fathers be the best they can be," said Willie Bell, F.A.R.M. Founder and CEO. "From the beginning, we have been driven by the purpose that the world is a better place when fathers connect with and help raise, teach, and support their children. Critical funds are necessary to help us bridge the gap and provide much needed resources, and we are thankful that My Cause My Cleats will help us achieve our goals."

Since 2016, My Cause My Cleats has served as an annual campaign for NFL players, enabling them to honor causes by wearing customized cleats during Week 13 games.

The My Cause My Cleats initiative between the Lions and Comerica expands upon their existing partnership and the community impact programs. Since 2017, Comerica has contributed approximately $128,000 to 35 community partners as part of the ongoing collaboration through the Comerica First Down Program.

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank, with a continuous presence dating back over 174 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has more than 4,500 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with a focus on integrity and financial prudence. Comerica strives to positively impact the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, X (formerly known as Twitter): @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL), and play their home games at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. The team located to Detroit in 1934 and is the National Football League's fifth-oldest franchise.

F.A.R.M. (Family Assistance for Renaissance Men) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on the rehabilitation and reuniting of fathers with their children and "developing relationships between father and child—one family at a time". F.A.R.M. reconnects fathers with their children through relationship building, legal assistance, workforce development training, mentoring, job placement, and housing assistance to allow men to become the best fathers they can be. For more information, visit Farm-mi.org.

