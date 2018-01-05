Detroit Lions Introduce Mobile Food & Beverage Ordering for Final Games of Season

DETROIT, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Lions continued to improve upon their game-day experience up until their regular season finale this past Sunday, introducing food-and-beverage ordering through their official mobile app for fans seated in the team's new Grid Iron Club at Ford Field.

Detroit Lions fans who had seats within the new Grid Iron Club inside Ford Field were given exclusive access to order food and beverages through the team's mobile app from the four Detroit-themed restaurants that were added last offseason as part of a $100 million renovation. The convenient new service, which was the first such offering from YinzCam, the mobile app and software developer based in Pittsburgh, was soft launched for the Lions’ final two games of the 2017 season.

The convenient new service, which was the first such offering from YinzCam, the mobile app and software developer based in Pittsburgh, was soft launched for the Lions' final two games of the 2017 season as a complement to the way-finding functionality that was incorporated into their app earlier in the year.

The 3,000 fans seated within the new club area on the north end of the stadium were given exclusive access to order from mobile menus for the four Detroit-themed restaurants (El Asador, Slows Bar-B-Q, Flowers of Vietnam, Bigalora Cucina) that were added last offseason as part of a $100 million renovation. Upon selecting and purchasing their food and beverage choices from any or all of the four mobile menus, fans received a notification to pick up their orders within 10 minutes on the second level of the club. The iOS version of the app also includes Apple's Indoor Positioning feature showing them exactly where they were in the stadium and directing their path to the restaurant locations.

"We hadn't had wifi in the stadium prior to this past year, so entering the 2017 season, we focused on making our mobile app more than just an extension of our website and the great content that fans enjoy there," said Todd Marcy, the Lions' Director of Digital Operations. "We want our app to become a valuable tool that fans can interact with at games, and mobile ordering is another next step in that evolution, as we look to stay ahead of the curve."

The Lions plan to continue testing and perfecting their mobile ordering functionality during select concerts and events in the months to come, with a goal of rolling it out to other seating locations during the 2018 NFL season, including the club on the south side of the stadium, which features eight more restaurants. Additionally, the team is looking to introduce mobile ticketing and a mobile loyalty program through their official app in 2018.

"We were excited to have the opportunity to work with the Lions to launch our own in-house mobile food-and-beverage ordering product, which was built to integrate seamlessly with the rest of our capabilities, such as Single Sign-On, push notifications, indoor wayfinding and more," said Priya Narasimhan, CEO and Founder of YinzCam, which launched the team's original app in 2012. "Like us, the Lions are always exploring new ways to utilize their mobile app and to enhance the game-day experience, so we enjoyed collaborating with them once again to deliver this new feature for Detroit fans."

YinzCam is the premier mobile app developer in professional team sports, having built 24 NFL club apps, in addition to more than 130 apps for teams, leagues, venues and events around the world, including Super Bowl XLIX.

YinzCam.com | @YinzCam

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/detroit-lions-introduce-mobile-food--beverage-ordering-for-final-games-of-season-300578509.html

SOURCE YinzCam

Related Links

http://www.yinzcam.com

