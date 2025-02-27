YINZCAM NAMES FORMER TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HEAD OF DIGITAL PRODUCTS AS VICE PRESIDENT

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Green has joined YinzCam, the industry leading professional sports mobile app and software developer, as the company's first Vice President based out of the U.K., it was announced today by YinzCam Founder and CEO, Priya Narasimhan.

Prior to joining YinzCam, Russell Green spent over 15 years across different verticals in digital, and notably with sports and automotive organizations in the U.K. He served most recently as the Head of Digital Products at Tottenham Hotspur.

Green will be based in London, and he will be responsible for YinzCam's growth and customer success in the United Kingdom and Europe, with a focus on growing the company's global footprint, and enhancing partnerships with team, league, event, and venue clients. Green will also oversee the opening and operation of a new YinzCam office in the United Kingdom, with the goal of serving YinzCam's European clients. Green will work closely with YinzCam's Founders—Priya Narasimhan and CTO, Rajeev Gandhi. Green will report to Narasimhan.

"Russell brings vision, innovative ideas, product expertise, and his love of all things sport to YinzCam," said Narasimhan. "His integrity and his intellect set him apart. I was privileged to collaborated with him closely over the last two years, and I have come to value, appreciate, and admire him as a person and as a professional. I am beyond delighted that Russell will head up our U.K. operation and our future growth in Europe."

While at Tottenham Hotspur, Green collaborated with YinzCam on the build-out and integration of several unique features within the Spurs app, including a live match-day predictor, digital ticket memories, a season-ticket member portal, new types of YinzCam Cards, and more. Green will also be a speaker at YinzCam's 2025 Global Sports Summit, the annual multi-sport technology conference where all of YinzCam's clients will gather in Pittsburgh to share and collaborate on best practices, innovations, and YinzCam's roadmap.

"Working with YinzCam in my current role at Spurs has been one of the highlights of my career due to the quality of the work and the relationships we've built. To be trusted with their growth in my home market is a real honour, and I want to thank Priya and the team for trusting me with that. YinzCam is driven by collaborative innovation with their club and organisation partners and I want to make sure those values continue in everything I do. The future is exciting!"

Russell Green holds a degree in Product Design from the University of Leeds in the U.K. He and his wife, Sarah, have three beautiful boys and they reside near London, in the United Kingdom. Green is a keen football player and golfer and loves engaging in all sports and their positive impact on society. As a player, parent of players, fan and sport culture enthusiast, there's nothing about the sporting world that passes him by.

Founded out of Carnegie Mellon University in 2009, YinzCam is the premier professional sports app vendor having developed more than 200 mobile apps for leagues, teams, venues and events around the world, totaling more than 140 million app installs. YinzCam works with multiple sports, including clients in the English Premier League (EPL), the National Football League (NFL), the National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Soccer (MLS), Liga MX (Mexico), the United Football League (UFL), Australian Rules Football (AFL), F1 Venues (Las Vegas, Miami, Silverstone), and many other sports organizations around the world.

