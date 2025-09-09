Detroit Lions Offense To Drive Philanthropic Gains Through Comerica First Down Program

Lions and Comerica Bank team up for ninth season to assist community partners' impact on Metro Detroit

DETROIT, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by one of the NFL's most dynamic offenses in recent seasons, the Comerica First Down Program partnership with the Detroit Lions returns for a ninth year to assist eight Metro Detroit community organizations throughout the 2025 regular season.

During every Lions home game, Comerica Bank will donate $100 to a local philanthropic partner for each Lions first down gained at Ford Field, stretching the Lions impact beyond the gridiron.

"As we proudly cheer on the Lions, we are also seeing firsthand how their success impacts our city and state – both on and off the field," said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President. "We appreciate the Lions' commitment to the community and are honored to partner with them through the Comerica First Down Program, which helps community organizations uplift members of our community in need. When we root on the Lions, we do so with pride, knowing that every first down they achieve is helping to drive meaningful change in our community."

In recent years, the community organizations participating in the Comerica First Down Program have especially benefited from one of the NFL's most successful offensive units. Over the past three years, the Lions averaged 24.2 first downs per home game and gained more first downs at home than any other team in the NFL. With 630 first downs at Ford Field since 2022, they are the only team to gain over 600 first downs on offense (630) – translating to $63,000 in contributions to community partners through the Comerica First Down Program and at least 51 more first downs at Ford Field than any team in the league.

In 2024, Comerica contributed a total of $22,900 to nine different philanthropic organizations thanks in part to the Lions setting an all-time franchise record of 229 first downs at home during the regular season. In fact, their two highest single-season totals at home occurred in 2022 (210) and 2024 (229). Last year, the Comerica First Down Program reached a single-game record milestone when the Lions set a franchise record with 38 first downs in their 52-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, resulting in a $3,800 contribution to the Hannan Center, which has been dedicated to preserving the dignity and enhancing the quality of life of older adults 55+ in Michigan for 100 years.

"We are grateful to Comerica for cheering on our Lions and collaborating with us in using this initiative for a ninth year as a way to turn our success on the football field into direct impact off of the field," said Vice President of Detroit Lions Foundation and Community Relations, Roxanne Caine. "We are honored that throughout the season our team can help support Comerica's efforts to financially assist local nonprofits who offer necessary resources to lift up our Detroit community."

Detroit opens their 2025 home schedule on Sunday, Sept. 14, in Week 2 of the NFL season, by hosting the division rival Chicago Bears at Ford Field for a 1 p.m. kickoff. In the home opener, the Comerica First Down Program will support Men Who Dare , an organization committed to providing financial assistance, workforce development, and career exploration opportunities for college/trade school-bound young people who lack the resources to achieve their higher education goals.

2025 Community Partners

For the eight regular season home games, the Comerica First Down Program will support:

First Down Program Impact

Since its inception in 2017, Comerica has contributed nearly $156,000 to over 50 local philanthropic partners through the First Down program.

Previous recipients include: ACCESS, A Girl Like Me, Abigayle Ministries, Alternatives For Girls, Arab American and Chaldean Council, Belle Isle Conservancy, Beyond Basics, Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Citadel Community Development Corporation, DEFY Program, Destined For Greatness, Detroit Cristo Rey, Detroit Organizations of Black Organizations, Detroit Police Athletic League, Inc., Detroit Public Schools Foundation, Dutton Farms, Inc., Family Assistance for Renaissance Men (F.A.R.M.), Focus: HOPE, Greater Pontiac Community Coalition, GROW, Hannan Center, HAVEN, Henry Ford Health's Game On Cancer, Horatio Williams Foundation, IMAGINE Mentoring, Judson Center, LASED, Lebanese American Heritage Club Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities, Life After Care, Life Directions, Mostyn Community Development, Motor City Pride, My Sister's Keeper, Neway Works, Pure Heart Foundation, RTTM Community Center, Ruth Ellis Center, SER Metro-Detroit Jobs for Progress, Inc . , The Children's Center, USnapBac, Winning Futures, and Women of Tomorrow.

