Detroit Pistons SHOP313 Pop-Up Shops Presented by Comerica to Elevate and Showcase Metro Detroit Small Businesses

Comerica Bank and Pistons collaboration delivers resources and exposure to help Metro Detroit small business community

DETROIT, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Pistons and Comerica Bank announced a collaboration, SHOP313 Pop-Up Shops presented by Comerica, that will showcase 28 Michigan-based small businesses during the 2024-25 NBA season beginning January 31. Participating businesses will receive the opportunity to amplify their brand to a wide audience with resources provided by the Pistons, including exposure at Little Caesars Arena and promotion through the team's website and social media channels.

SHOP313 Pop-Up Shops presented by Comerica continues to expand on both organizations' ongoing commitment to support, highlight, and elevate the small business ecosystem that remains vital in driving the Metro Detroit and statewide economy. This is the second year Comerica and the Pistons have teamed up to support small businesses.

"The Detroit Pistons SHOP313 Small Business Platform recognizes the value and importance of small businesses in our community," said Dave Sanabria, Detroit Pistons Vice President of Partnership Engagement. "Our partnership with Comerica Bank delivers unique opportunities to help small businesses grow and positively impact their own local neighborhoods and communities."

During each designated game, seven Comerica Bank small business customers will participate. Six businesses that are focused on growing direct customer engagement will be able to take advantage of the SHOP313 Pop-Up Shops area in the UWM District Market concourse to promote their brand. And one small business will receive suite access, providing them a business-to-business networking environment for clients and prospects.

All seven businesses will receive digital signage inside Little Caesars Arena and brand awareness via social media posts.

SHOP313 Pop-Up Shops presented by Comerica takes place:

Friday, Jan. 31 vs. Dallas Mavericks

vs. Dallas Mavericks Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Boston Celtics

vs. Boston Celtics Tuesday, March 11 vs. Washington Wizards

vs. Washington Wizards Friday, April 11 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The first seven small businesses supported by the SHOP313 Pop-Up Shops presented by Comerica, include: Dynamic Roofing (Carleton), Happy Deals LLC (Detroit), Rev'd Up Fun (Woodhaven), SkinbarVII (Detroit), Suburban Truck Driving School (Romulus), and The Alexis Company (Detroit) and NYX Cleaning Services, LLC (Ann Arbor).

"As we continue to grow and expand our small business banking services, we are committed to delivering valuable resources small businesses need to succeed and thrive," said Meghan Storey, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President and Michigan Director of Small Business Banking. "Working with the Detroit Pistons and the team's SHOP313 Small Business Platform creates new opportunities for us to assist business owners and entrepreneurs as they work to raise their visibility, viability and future success."

The Pistons' SHOP313 Small Business Platform is an immersive platform developed to promote, amplify and support Detroit area small business owners and entrepreneurs.

SHOP313 POP-UP SHOPS FEATURED SMALL BUSINESSES – Jan. 31

Dynamic Roofing: Dynamic Roofing serves Oakland, Wayne, and Monroe Counties in Michigan. With over 20 years of family-owned experience, the Carleton based business specializes in asphalt roofing systems ensuring quality craftsmanship and exceptional service by building durable roofs that deliver peace of mind and satisfaction. Website: DynamicRoofingMI.com; Facebook: @dynamicroofingmi; Instagram: @dynamicroofingmi.

HAPPY DEALS LLC: Happy Deals LLC brings affordable homeware to the community of Detroit. The Detroit business family-owned home good store offers a wide variety of quality products at discounted prices. Happy Deals provides a personalized shopping experience and exceptional service to every customer and strives to make a positive impact by making homeware accessible to all. Website: HappyDealsllc.com; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Happy-Deals/61558423604228/?mibextid=LQQJ4d.

REV'D UP FUN: Rev'd Up Fun is a warm, welcoming space with entertainment, games, and more, just ready to thrill people of all ages. Located in Woodhaven, Rev'd Up Fun believes memories matter and that fun experiences help create these memories that last a lifetime. The entertainment venue is complete with incredible indoor activities, a great atmosphere, and delicious food and dring. Website: Revdupfun.com; Facebook: @revdupfun; Instagram: @revdupfun; TikTok: @revdupfun.

SKINBARVII: SkinBarVII is a premiere facial spa bringing high-end skincare to Detroit that believes in the long-term benefits of receiving facials and skincare treatments, while using only high-quality ingredients from the earth and remaining committed to making them accessible to all. In addition to a wide variety of spa care services, SkinBarVII provides health and wellness treatments. SkinBarVII is a Hatch Detroit by TechTown alum and a 2018 semi-finalist of the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest. Website: SkinBar7.com; Instagram: @skinbarvii; Facebook: @skinbarvii.

SUBURBAN TRUCK DRIVING SCHOOL: Suburban CDL, located in Romulus, is a top-rated truck driving school located in Michigan, providing comprehensive CDL training to individuals looking to embark on a career in the trucking industry. With a team of experienced instructors and state-of-the-art facilities, Suburban CDL has established itself as a leader in CDL training in Michigan. Website: SuburbanCDL.com; Instagram: @suburbancdl; Facebook: @suburbanCDL; Youtube: @suburbancdl7555.

THE ALEXIS COMPANY: The Alexis Company, based in Detroit, is a locally owned and operated screen printing business specializing in various mediums designed for personalized and custom work for your sportswear, novelty and souvenir items, promotional materials and branded merchandise needs. Recently celebrating 38 years, The Alexis Company serves individuals, schools, church events, fundraising groups, local government, nonprofit organizations, community groups, political campaigns, family reunions, and small businesses. Website: www.thealexiscompany.com; Instagram: @the_alexis_co; Facebook: @AlexisCompany; YouTube: @reginadubose2110.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS NETWORKING

NYX CLEANING SERVICES, LLC: NYX Cleaning Services, LLC was formed in 2021 to meet current and growing market demand for professional commercial cleaning services to communities in the Detroit metropolitan area, including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties. The experienced top-notch cleaning services uses eco-friendly supplies and delivers quality, efficiency, and attention to detail for all cleaning needs from regular cleaning to deep cleaning, construction cleaning or sanitization. Website: www.nyxcleaning.com.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back 175 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has more than 4,300 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, X: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

SOURCE Comerica Bank