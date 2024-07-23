DETROIT SPORTS COMMISSION AND GENYOUth RALLY FOR GOOD TO BRING FLAG FOOTBALL TO DETROIT-AREA MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Alltroo Rally Also Offers a Chance to Win a Trip to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

DETROIT, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the momentum and community spirit ignited by the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit Sports Commission and non-profit GENYOUth have teamed up in an exciting initiative! This collaboration aims to create equitable opportunity for physical activity and sport among Detroit youth, while offering football fans the chance to win a trip to the most anticipated event of the year -- Super Bowl LIX in the vibrant city of New Orleans in February 2025.

Funds raised through professional fundraising platform Alltroo will help provide NFL FLAG-In-School kits to all middle schools in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties. This transformative initiative will not only create opportunities for students to play and enjoy flag football, but it will also ignite their passion for sport, paving the way for them to pursue it through local NFL FLAG leagues. Moreover, this effort supports the Detroit Sports Commission's broader goal of fostering an inclusive and empowering environment for girls in sports.

"By equipping schools with these vital resources, we are planting the seeds of athletic dreams and lifelong fitness. Every kit represents a chance for a student to discover their potential, build teamwork skills, and develop a love for the game," said Ann Marie Krautheim, CEO of GENYOUth. "It's about more than just playing a sport; it's about shaping future leaders, building community, and inspiring the next generation to reach for greatness both on and off the field!"

NFL FLAG-In-School fuels interest and engagement in sport by providing an equitable solution for schools which lack accessibility to physical activity opportunities due to budget constraints. With the support of the NFL Foundation, since 2014 GENYOUth has provided 37,000 NFL FLAG-In-School kits across the nation for use by 17 million students. In Michigan, thanks to the backing of the Detroit Lions, over 270 area schools and 115,000 students have engaged in flag football through the NFL FLAG-In-School program. This year, the Detroit Lions Foundation received a 3-year grant of $325,000 from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation to serve as seed funding for southeast Michigan schools seeking to initiate middle and high school flag football.

"Football has always been the most genuine way to express myself since childhood," said Detroit Lions' WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. "I'm proud that the Lions and the city of Detroit are creating more opportunities for our local youth to get involved through flag football, allowing them to be active, learn essential life skills and grow their love for the game."

"As an important element of the Detroit Sports Commission's Living Legacy Initiative born from our 2024 NFL Draft commitment to promoting youth sports in the Detroit area, we are excited to partner with GENYOUth to expand opportunities for flag football in middle schools and also increase opportunities for girls to participate in athletics," Dave Beachnau, Executive Director of the Detroit Sports Commission.

"Alltroo rallies sports fans to give back while helping make their dreams come true. We're excited to give fans the opportunity to support this worthy cause along with GENYOUth and the Detroit Sports Commission and get a chance to win one of the biggest dreams of all: a trip to the Super Bowl," said Kyle Rudolph, former NFL tight end and co-founder of Alltroo.

To support physical activity and sport in Detroit area schools and get a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIX, visit Alltroo.com/flag.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 national nonprofit dedicated to helping school children thrive by living a well-nourished and physically active life. A catalyst for youth health and wellness, GENYOUth has supported over 77,000 U.S. schools to equip them with the resources needed to ensure millions of children have equitable access to nutrition and physical activity. Founded by America's dairy farmers and the NFL, GENYOUth convenes a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations to ensure all children are nourished and active to be their best selves. With a commitment to end student hunger, GENYOUth provides nutrition grants to increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. GENYOUth is the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL, a purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience that raises awareness and generates funds to fight hunger and food insecurity to support the organization's commitment to end student hunger. To learn more and support GENYOUth visit www.GENYOUthnow.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About The Detroit Sports Commission

The mission of the Detroit Sports Commission (DSC) is to market and sell metro Detroit as a premier destination for regional, national and international amateur sporting events. The DSC is a not-for-profit charitable organization, IRS 501 (C) (3), and a subsidiary of the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau (DMCVB). For more information, visit www.detroitsports.org.

About Alltroo

Alltroo is a scalable professional fundraising platform that connects the world of sports and entertainment with charitable fundraising. Alltroo was co-founded by former NFL player Kyle Rudolph and NHL player Jason Zucker, along with the co-founders of Athletes for MN Kids, Jon Walburg and Joel Kunza. Since 2021, Alltroo has raised over $4M for charities across the United States and Canada, and is committed to creating a positive impact by changing fundraising (and the world) for good. Visit www.alltroo.com to learn more.

