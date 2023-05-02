DETROIT WING COMPANY RANKED AMONG NATION'S TOP NEW AND EMERGING FRANCHISES BY ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE

EASTPOINTE, Mich., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit Wing Company (DWC) has been recognized as one of the top new and emerging franchises in the U.S. by Entrepreneur magazine in their May/June issue. The annual ranking highlights the most promising new companies that began offering franchise opportunities in 2018 or later.

"Starting with a single restaurant location in 2015, we've successfully expanded the DWC brand to more than 30 locations in multiple states through partnering with some of the most passionate franchise owners in the business," said Gus Malliaras, founder of Detroit Wing Company. "Our corporate and franchise teams have worked diligently to build a concept that embodies the spirit of Detroit, and we look forward to continued growth and sharing our award-winning experience with more communities across the country."

The Top New and Emerging Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. Companies featured on the 2023 list have been offering a franchise opportunity for five years or fewer and were assessed across multiple data points, including unit growth, startup costs and fees, training and support, the parent company's financial stability, and brand strength.

"The franchise industry is full of big new ideas, which is why Entrepreneur's Top New and Emerging list is always so exciting," said Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "If anyone's looking to get in on the ground floor of the next big thing, they should start with the brands we've identified — that are all full of creativity, innovation, and accessibility for aspiring entrepreneurs."

To view DWC's ranking and the complete list, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topnew. Results can also be found in the print -edition of the May/June issue of Entrepreneur.

About Detroit Wing Company

Founded in 2015, Detroit Wing Company offers 20 signature sauces for their classic wings, boneless wings, and chicken tenders, with guest favorites including Classic Buffalo, Creole Parmesan, Honey Chipotle, Whiskey BBQ and Sweet Heat. The menu also includes signature crispy chicken sandwiches, mac n' cheese, poutine (the gravy is simmered for over 24 hours!) and more – all made in-house at each Detroit Wing Company restaurant. For more information or to find a location, visit www.detroitwingco.com .

SOURCE Detroit Wing Company