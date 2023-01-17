Detroit's Automation Workz Ranked in Top 10 US Cybersecurity Bootcamps by Intelligent.com

DETROIT, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects "information security analyst" will be the 10th fastest growing occupation over the next decade, with an employment growth rate of 31% compared to the 4% average growth rate for all occupations to fill the 3.5 million open jobs needed in the industry globally by 2025.

Vehicle Console Hack

According to Manpower Cybersecurity professionals are employed in 512 positions across multiple disciplines and industries. As electric vehicle production is set to skyrocket from 6 to 20 million units, the Federal government has established protocols to prevent a car from being hacked, like this scenario: https://youtu.be/bzLcOp-n2WA Detroit is the epicenter for this automotive cybersecurity.

"We are so excited to be ranked by Intelligent.com as one of the top 10 online cybersecurity bootcamps in the United States. We are a scrappy startup who has carved a place alongside organizations who have been in business 4 times longer than us. We lowered our tuition to entice workforce development agencies across the country to add cybersecurity to their training lineup," states Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO Automation Workz.

Byrd-Hill attributed her company's success to its wrapping our games, case study and puzzles curriculum around of Cisco Systems and CompTIA digital certification curriculum to immerse workforce development trainees into the industry. With glee, Byrd-Hill, explains, "When learners complete our program, they will have completed over 152 digital simulations and games, equal to two years of work experience as well as tech culture training. Our learners are able to live by our unofficial mantra of "Double Your Salary"."

Here are some of our success stories:

Kay moved from earning $35,000 to $130,000 Technology Engineer.

to Technology Engineer. Jaharah moved from $50,000 to $105,000 salary for Cybersecurity Auditor.

to salary for Cybersecurity Auditor. Caleb moved from earning $50,000 to $120,000 project manager salary.

to project manager salary. William moved from $50,000 to $78,000 as a Computer Specialist

to as a Computer Specialist Asad moved from $56,000 to $82,000 as a Computer Specialist

to as a Computer Specialist Jordan moved from $45,000 to $92,000 as a Tech Trainer.

moved from to as a Tech Trainer. Miranda moved from waitress to Tech Support Engineer earning $60,000 .

. Brandon moved from $40,000 to $60,000 as a restaurant manager.

to as a restaurant manager. Willie moved from $39,520 to $81,120 to automate and secure a restaurant.

We are seeking funding to scale our workforce development success as electric vehicle production grows. We have expanded our course offerings to include diverse computer programming, data analytics and automotive specialties.

Ida Byrd-Hill is CEO of Automation Workz. Ida has 30+ years of professional business experience in HR, Executive Search, Finance, Social Responsibility, Technology and Wealth Management. She is a graduate of University of Michigan - Ann Arbor with a BA Economics and Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University with an MBA specializing in People Management/Strategy. Byrd-Hill is author of 8 books, including Invisible Talent Market-Solving the Talent Shortage Without Outsourcing and Visas. She serves as a Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce Director and member of ACG, AIAG, ATD, Electric Vehicle Jobs Academy, German American Business Council, NABJ, NMSDC and SHRM. [email protected]

Ida Byrd-Hill CEO Automation Workz

313-483-2126

[email protected]

