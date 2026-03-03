Deucalion Arranges Acquisition of Three A330 Aircraft on Lease to Wamos Airlines

LONDON and NEW YORK and DUBLIN, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deucalion Aviation, a global aviation investment and asset management platform, today announced the acquisition of three Airbus A330 aircraft currently on lease to Wamos Air. Deucalion acted as arranger and servicer in connection with the transaction on behalf of institutional investors. Deal terms were not disclosed.

The aircraft, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent engines, were sourced and executed through Deucalion's global origination network and reflect the firm's continued focus on mid- to end-of-life widebody aircraft with durable lease profiles and strong asset optionality.

The transaction expands Deucalion's managed A330 portfolio and underscores the platform's capabilities in sourcing, underwriting, and actively managing complex widebody assets across market cycles.

"We are delighted to add Wamos as a lessee in a transaction that highlights Deucalion's ability to originate and execute multi-aircraft acquisitions in the mid-life widebody market," said Nate Riggs, Chief Commercial Officer of Deucalion Aviation. "Our team focuses not only on identifying attractive relative value opportunities, but also on actively managing aircraft throughout their lifecycle — including lease transitions, extensions, and end-of-life strategies. The A330 remains a highly versatile variant, and this transaction reflects our continued conviction in this segment of the market."

Karl Trowbridge, Chief Operating Officer of Deucalion Aviation, added: "Mid- to end-of-life aircraft require hands-on operational oversight, deep technical capability and market knowledge to preserve and enhance value. Our platform is built around active servicing — from detailed technical management and lease compliance to transition planning and remarketing. This transaction demonstrates how Deucalion integrates sourcing discipline with operational execution to deliver consistent outcomes for our capital partners."

About Deucalion Aviation

Deucalion Aviation is a global asset manager specializing in mid- to end-of-life commercial aircraft investment and servicing. The firm currently manages over $2 billion of aircraft assets and employs approximately 50 professionals across its key offices in New York City, London, and Dublin.

With over 20 years of heritage in aviation, Deucalion provides its institutional investor base with comprehensive asset management solutions spanning sourcing, underwriting, technical oversight, lease management, restructurings, transitions, and remarketing. The platform maintains long-standing relationships with airlines, lessors, MRO providers, and industry stakeholders worldwide.

Deucalion partners with institutional investors across the capital stack and is focused on generating long-term value through disciplined investment selection and active lifecycle management.

