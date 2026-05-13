Deucalion Aviation Arranges Acquisition of Two Airbus A330-300 Aircraft on Lease to Turkish Airlines

LONDON and NEW YORK and DUBLIN, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deucalion Aviation, a global aviation investment and asset management platform, today announced the addition of two Airbus A330-300 aircraft to its managed portfolio, both on lease to Turkish Airlines. Deucalion served as arranger and servicer on behalf of institutional investors. Transaction terms were not disclosed.

The widebody aircraft, equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent engines, were acquired through Deucalion's global sourcing network and align with the firm's strategy of targeting mid- to end-of-life widebody assets on lease. The acquisition deepens an existing leasing relationship with Turkish Airlines, one of Europe's largest carriers, and further scales Deucalion's A330 footprint at a time of sustained widebody demand driven by fleet constraints and resilient long-haul traffic.

"This transaction represents an expansion of our relationship with Turkish Airlines and further reinforces the strength of the partnerships Deucalion has built with leading global carriers," said Nate Riggs, Chief Commercial Officer of Deucalion Aviation. "Turkish has a world-class operation and a clear long-term fleet strategy, and we are pleased to continue supporting them with flexible widebody capacity. At Deucalion, repeatable, relationship-driven sourcing model sits at the core of how we deliver value for our capital partners, and transactions like this further demonstrate the strength of that approach."

About Deucalion Aviation

Deucalion Aviation is a global asset manager specializing in mid- to end-of-life commercial aircraft investment and servicing. The firm currently manages over $2 billion of aircraft assets and employs approximately 50 professionals across its key offices in New York City, London, and Dublin.

With over 20 years of heritage in aviation, Deucalion provides its institutional investor base with comprehensive asset management solutions spanning sourcing, underwriting, technical oversight, lease management, restructurings, transitions, and remarketing. The platform maintains long-standing relationships with airlines, lessors, MRO providers, and industry stakeholders worldwide.

Deucalion partners with institutional investors across the capital stack and is focused on generating long-term value through disciplined investment selection and active lifecycle management.

Additional information is available at https://deucalion.com/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Deucalion Aviation