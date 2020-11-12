Deutsche Finance America Announces $4 Billion of Closed U.S. Investments

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Finance America ("DFA") is pleased to announce surpassing $4 billion of closed investments in the U.S., following the $650 million acquisition of the iconic Transamerica Pyramid and two neighboring office buildings in San Francisco's Financial District. The acquisition of the 760,000 SF Transamerica Pyramid Complex follows DFA's $376 million acquisition of 333 South Wabash in August, which spans 1,200,000 SF in Chicago's East Loop.

Established in 2018 by managing partner Jason Lucas and parent company Deutsche Finance Group ("DFG"), the U.S. private equity investment platform DFA has successfully acquired 13 investments totaling approximately $2.1 billion of equity and $4.6 billion of total projected capitalization. The investments include joint ventures with local, national, and international partners for acquisition and development projects in the prime office, purpose-built life sciences office, luxury residential, and multifamily sectors. DFA's properties are located in New York City, San Francisco, Beverly Hills, Miami Beach, Boston, Boulder, and Minneapolis. (Further details at https://dfamerica.com/investments)

Dr. Sven Neubauer, executive partner of DFG, commented, "DFA displayed great resilience acquiring two prime assets in new US markets during the Covid-19 pandemic. Our investors are excited to partner with us on these high-quality investments and look forward to the successful execution of our business plans."

Lucas added, "This year DFA focused on growing our prime office investment platform in major US cities and we exhibited our company's strength acquiring top-tier assets in Chicago and San Francisco despite the limitations of the pandemic. We are confident that the unmatched quality of these assets offers our investors both strong downside protection as well as long-term capital appreciation."

ABOUT DEUTSCHE FINANCE AMERICA

Deutsche Finance America (DFA) is part of Deutsche Finance Group, a leading global investment management firm active since 2005 with over €7.6 billion of assets under management and investments with exposure in over 47 markets. The Group specializes in private market investments in real estate and infrastructure. Deutsche Finance Group has over 120 employees and is headquartered in Munich with offices in London, Denver, Zurich, Madrid and Luxembourg. The Group is privately owned and individual companies in the group are regulated by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany, BaFin. https://dfamerica.com

