Deutsche Glasfaser Modernizes Its Network, Speeds Service Deployment with Ekinops

PARIS and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading optical transport and network access specialist, today announced the selection of its Ekinops360 optical transport platform by Deutsche Glasfaser in a multi-year contract to modernize and unify its optical transport network infrastructure throughout Germany.

Deutsche Glasfaser (DG) is a leading competitive service provider in Germany, serving nearly 1,800 municipalities with over 1.2 million households and adding around 40,000 new homes passed per month. DG is expanding rapidly by organic growth. Recognizing the need for a unified network to simplify operations, DG sought a new flexible, modern optical transport infrastructure that could not only automate its service provisioning and speed its time-to-market, but also lower its capital and operational expenditures as it scaled.

After considering multiple competitive bids, DG selected Ekinops as a single vendor for deployment of the Ekinops360 portfolio across all tiers of its optical transport network including the Core, Aggregation, and Central Office (street cabinet). Ekinops' FlexRate™ 100G to 400G coherent solutions are being introduced with its advanced colorless and gridless ROADM architecture. Enhanced by Celestis NMS management system to provide flexibility, ease-of-use and the seamless support of Alien wavelength services. Ekinops ETR (Extended Temperature Range) solutions are being deployed in central offices to extend capacity as close to the customer as possible and to support the deployment of 10Gbps XGS-PON access technology as standard across DG's network.

"As pioneers of fiber rollout in Germany we have always sought to employ state-of-the-art technology in our network," commented Pascal Koster, Chief Operating Officer of Deutsche Glasfaser. "The Ekinops360 gives us the ability to streamline our operations with a single end-to-end system that meets our ambitions to be even more efficient and responsive."  

"Deutsche Glasfaser is an innovative, forward-thinking service provider that is heavily invested in expanding Germany's digital capabilities, even into its smallest communities" said Frank Dedobbeleer, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC at Ekinops: "The Ekinops360 provides both the technological and economical basis for DG to accomplish its project objectives and we are pleased, as a strategic partner, to support DG."

For more information about the Ekinops360 portfolio, please visit https://www.ekinops.com/solutions/optical-transport

All press releases are published after the close of trading on Euronext Paris.

News Releases in Similar Topics

