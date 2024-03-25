PARIS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport systems and access network solutions, today announces the availability of its new PM_800FR04 pluggable module for the Ekinops360 WDM optical transport system based on its FlexRate™ technology. With the market for 800G transport reaching critical mass, Ekinops now offers a high-performance solution capable of regional distances at full line rate and long-haul transport at 400G.

Ekinops Delivers 800G Solution, Doubles Capacity and Extends Reach

Optical transport solutions based on GEN120P (120 Gbaud+) technology are radically transforming the market landscape. To date, 800G has been limited to early adopters, mainly Tier 1 service providers, looking to reduce the number of wavelengths they have to manage as capacity growth accelerates. With this technology and Ekinops' expertise in improving the performance over cost ratio, thanks to its proprietary optical interface, all operators are now provided the option of utilizing 800G to improve ROI and network efficiency.

According to market research firm Cignal AI, the market for transponder-based 800G optics will grow 40% in 2024. The introduction of the PM_800FR04 positions Ekinops perfectly as this market hits its rapid growth phase. This latest addition to Ekinops' FlexRate™ family greatly enhances the performance of the Ekinops360 platform, with extended reach 400G capability that allows service providers to double their capacity on long haul routes, as well as an 800G line rate for metro-regional applications.

"The PM_800FR04 really serves multiple purposes in terms of our customers' needs for higher capacity transport," said Sylvain Quartier, Chief Marketing Officer at Ekinops. "With the boundary between metro, regional and long-haul networks continuing to blur, it solves a lot of problems with superior performance, namely the ability to provide long haul 400G connectivity as well as 800G where it's needed."

The PM_800FR04 provides multi-protocol, multi-rate client support for 100GbE, OTU4 and 400GbE services and can be combined with other Ekinops360 line cards for low-speed service aggregation onto 800G links. Compatible with existing Ekinops360 chassis, it makes Ekinops one of a limited few equipment vendors able to offer 800G capability in standard 300mm telco form factor.

The PM_800FR04 is currently being quoted to customers with general availability in the second quarter of 2024.

