Devart Is the Winner of 2023 New World Report Software and Technology Award

01 Dec, 2023

PRAGUE, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Devart announces that it has been recognized as the 2023 winner of the Leading Experts in Database Development Issue Resolutions 2023 Central Europe category of the New World Report Software and Technology Awards. The award honors pioneers in the fields of software development and technology, who have made significant contributions to the industry and shown steadfast dedication to quality and innovation.

The New World Report Software and Technology Award validates the excellence of Devart's dbForge product line. dbForge offers comprehensive tools for database professionals working with widely-used database management systems, including SQL Server, MySQL/MariaDB, Oracle, PostgreSQL, and various cloud databases and servers. The user-friendly visual interface and strong functionality make these products a reliable choice across its range, from advanced IDEs to specialized stand-alone tools.

Taylor Wilson, Software and Technology Awards Coordinator: "Working with trailblazers is always inspiring, and I'm sure our winners will be succeeding well into the future. Here's to even more excellent achievements in 2024 – and beyond!"

Anton Onufriienko, Head of Devart Business Unit: "We feel privileged to have Devart selected as a winner in 2023 and received recognition for its dedication to the core areas highlighted with the award. Devart maintains its leadership position in the software development industry through ongoing cooperation with partners in the tech community and ecosystem, offering our clients access to cutting-edge solutions that can foster their product innovation."

The software development industry currently plays a crucial role for many industries by offering the necessary groundwork for success. The size of the worldwide software market, estimated at USD 658.8 billion in 2023, is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.74% to reach approximately USD 1,789.14 billion by 2032, according to Precedence Research Data. As new software solutions lead sectors towards innovation, technology acts as a catalyst for change.

Devart is committed to advancing software development by offering complete database management and data communication solutions that take into consideration the most recent advancements and trends in the industry. The company aims to engage in the larger technology community, contribute to the industry development and stay ahead of the quickly changing digital scene.

You can check the complete list of winners at the New World Report website: https://www.thenewworldreport.com/winners-list/?award=98-2023

