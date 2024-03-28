Oracle SQL developers May Now Significantly Speed Up Their Coding by Using the Latest Version of dbForge Studio for Oracle v4.6 and dbForge Edge v2.1

PRAGUE, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Devart just released an updated version of dbForge Studio for Oracle v4.6 and dbForge Edge v2.1.

Oracle is currently the most popular database management system in the world, according to Statista, and Devart continues to improve and add features that make managing Oracle database software easier and more productive for tech teams as well as individual developers.

The updated dbForge Studio for Oracle version provides the following improvements:

Support for CREATE, ALTER, and DROP VIEW statements

Code completion and the newly introduced support for CREATE VIEW, ALTER VIEW, and DROP VIEW statements are now available in the updated version of dbForge Studio for Oracle.

New formatting profiles

The integrated PL/SQL Formatter is now enhanced with a collection of new predefined customizable profile

Security permissions

The script generation was augmented with a new Include security permissions option, which can be found in Tools > Options Generate Schema Script > General Generate Script AS. You'll find this option among the General settings.

Anton Onufrienko, Head of Business Unit: "For more than three decades, Oracle database has been a top corporate database management solution in a variety of sectors. As enterprises continue using Oracle database despite the high level of competition, Devart's mission is to offer Oracle developers around the world ways to enhance their capabilities. Our tools provide unmatched coding assistance, accelerate workflow, and ensure efficient collaboration across diverse data sets."

Explore all the improvements of the latest dbForge Studio for Oracle and dbForge Edge release.

Contact:

Jordan Sanders

***@devart.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13012120

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Devart