Devastated By COVID-19 And Tropical Storm, El Salvador Works To Reopen With The Help Of Alight And The Color Movement

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As El Salvador reels from the impact of COVID-19 as well as the devastating Tropical Storm Amanda, Alight and Catholic Sisters throughout the country work to help the vulnerable populations within the region navigate a path to normalcy. As part of The Color Movement, a program established to reinvigorate the community, Alight and the Sisters have creatively identified ways to amplify their efforts and provide necessary resources and continued support across eight main communities throughout the country, effectively helping more than 2,000 vulnerable people rebuild, survive and eventually thrive.

While a four-month long quarantine prevented individuals from working, drastic poverty and food insecurity deepened in El Salvador communities. The Sisters have taken action by working with the people in the country who implemented "The White Flag Movement," a program to signal hunger. White shirts, aprons, table cloths, etc...are placed outside of homes and on roadsides signaling a family in need. Recognizing the white flag, Sisters and others dedicated to helping those in need have sourced meals and food kits that are delivered to those locations.

Mother Nature has also played a vicious role adding to the pandemic devastation in the region, causing numerous families to lose their homes. Alight and the Sisters, in partnership with the Global Shapers and Operación Paz friends, have raised nearly $19,000 from the local Salvadoran community to cover some of the most basic needs for construction materials to repair roofs and rebuild homes. Additional supplies such as blankets, mattresses, and hygiene items are also necessities that continue to remain top of mind as partners seek out resources and funding.

"The Sisters in El Salvador offer people hope, motivation and purpose," said Alight El Salvador Color Movement Program Lead Raquel Orellana. "As trusted members of the community, the Sisters are able to offer guidance, while educating and rebuilding from within. Their presence is not only welcomed but necessary to help keep communities safe."

Helping to shine a light at the end of what seems to be a very long tunnel, the Sisters and Alight are working on the next phase of the rebuilding process through new initiatives and programming. These programs focus on the younger generation who not only need tangible resources, but mental and emotional support, as they too have been greatly impacted by the devastation brought to the community. The Sisters are teaming up with young leaders in Apopa and La Chacra to find solutions for obstacles such as lack of technology for remote education, lack of economic opportunity and finding a "new normal" in socialization skills. The project aims to improve, empower and reactivate while educating on pandemic guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and making sure all facilities take the correct steps for safety.

