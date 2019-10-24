Development and Strategies of Key Players in the Japanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry, 2019 Report

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Development and Strategies of Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the current status and future development of the industry as it gears itself towards new application markets such as autonomous vehicles and explores strategies of key players, including Toshiba, Panasonic, Fujitsu, Renesas Electronics, and Sony.

The Japanese semiconductor industry, which previously operated under the IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturer) model, not only was a leader in Asia but also had an unprecedented role in the world. After many years passed, Japan was too slow to adjust to structural changes in the industry, causing it to gradually lose its edge.



List of Topics

Development of the Japanese semiconductor brands in the global industry and includes top 10 shipment volume ranking in 2018

Development of major Japanese players, including Toshiba, Panasonic, Fujitsu, Renesas Electronics, and Sony, and touching on their advantages and disadvantages as well as their market and product strategies

Key Topics Covered:



1.Industry Status

1.1 Toshiba is the Only Japan's Semiconductor Brand Left on Top 10 Player List



2. Development of Japan's Key Players

2.1 Toshiba

2.1.1 Japan's No. 1 Semiconductor Manufacturer, Ranked 8th in the World

2.1.2 NAND Flash is Toshiba's Main Semiconductor Revenue Source

2.1.3 Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) Spun off to Fix Accounting Issues

2.2 Panasonic

2.2.1 Missed Market Changes, Poor Operations, No Longer a Top-ranked Company

2.2.2 Tightening Belts to Focus on Sensors

2.3 Fujitsu

2.3.1 Ranked 20th in the World, with no Standout Products

2.3.2 Semiconductor Business Split up to Build Relationships with Other Manufacturers

2.3.3 After Restructuring Fails to Fix Performance, Fujitsu Will Eventually Sell its Semiconductor Business and Move Towards a Fabless Model

2.3.4 Fujitsu is Going Almost Fabless, and will Focus on Next-Gen Memory

2.4 Renesas Electronics

2.4.1 Renesas has Turned to Outsourced Production as Japan's Plant Utilization Rate Has Continued to Decline

2.4.2 Organizational Reforms, Reshaped Product Lines, and a Focus on Emerging Market Segments

2.4.3 Accelerated Foreign M&A Activity to Increase Efficiency

2.5 Sony

2.5.1 Sony Spins off Semiconductor Division, Revenue Growth Driven by CMOS Sensors



3. Perspective



Companies Mentioned



