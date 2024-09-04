Development Brews in New Jersey: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Announces 3-Store Agreement

Leading Coffee Franchise Ramps up Development Efforts in Key Growth State with Multi-Unit Signing

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and unforgettable cafés, announces a three-store signed agreement for central New Jersey. This agreement is set to ignite further development in the key growth state. The brand's first New Jersey location is set to open in Hackensack in late September.

Behind the 3-store deal is Jim and Tyler Bowman. The father-son team boasts successful careers in the IT industry. After retirement, Jim was searching for new opportunities in a different field. This, paired with Tyler's desire to pursue entrepreneurship, led them on a quest for business ownership. Having familiarity with the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand from frequenting the shops in Florida, the two began looking into the business opportunity and were impressed with their findings. They are currently in site selection targeting cities including New Brunswick, Princeton, and Somerville.

"As we exited the world of IT, we were in search of an exciting brand that stood out among competitors," said Tyler Bowman. "The quality of Bad Ass Coffee's products and the in-store experience are something that really separates it from the major chains. As a longtime central New Jersey resident, I can attest to the fact that there's really nothing like it here. I'm excited to bring a whole new set of flavors to our communities and people who appreciate a great cup of coffee."

With rapid national expansion underway, the 32-plus unit brand is currently supporting aggressive growth across the state with a desire to add 10-12 locations across New Jersey over the next 3-5 years.

"Having the opportunity to join an emerging brand at the ground level in a new market is truly a unique opportunity," added Jim Bowman. "We're able to be a part of the growth journey and play a role in growing Bad Ass Coffee's nationwide footprint."

Multi-unit growth continues to play a pivotal role in Bad Ass Coffee's franchise expansion strategy. More than 70% of the system is now comprised of multi-unit operators. The home office provides a strong development support system , including teams, technology and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, and construction management, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators.

"The Bowmans are ideal franchise partners to join our 'ohana," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "With strong business acumen, a passion for the product, and community-ties, I'm excited by the opportunity to bring our unique coffee experience to an entirely new region. This move, into such a dynamic, key development state, energizes our New Jersey expansion and helps us to reach more Bad Ass Coffee lovers than ever before," said Snyder.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 – 920,500*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii offers veteran franchisees who join a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

*Source: 2024 FDD – Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 30-plus U.S. franchise locations – with 100+ additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii . Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

